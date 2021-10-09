News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dads begin walk to remember their daughters - with backing of James Bond

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:25 PM October 9, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM October 9, 2021
3 Dads Walking begin their journey. Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey

Three Dads Walking begin their journey. Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey - Credit: PAPYRUS

Three Dads have set off on a fundraising walk in memory of their daughters, and have already been given a £10k boost by 007. 

The Three Dads Walking charity walk received an unexpected donation from Daniel Craig, with all the funds being donated to PAPYRUS - which raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

The dads are making the 300-mile trek in memory of their daughters, who lost their battles with mental health.

Tim Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk will be walking for his daughter Emily, who was 19.

He is joined by Mike Palmer from south Manchester who will be walking for his daughter Beth, and Andy Airey from Cumbria will be walking for his daughter Sophie.

Tim said: “I strongly believe that in a moment of darkness my daughter made a wrong decision. Two minutes earlier or later it would have been different.

“Had she just taken time to think or to speak to someone, her decision and my family’s lives would be on another path. Instead she decided she could no longer go on, leaving behind a devastating ripple effect on her family and friends.

“She just had no idea how many lives she touched and continues to impact.”

After leaving Greater Manchester on October 9 the dads will head south east through Cheshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire before arriving at Tim’s family home in King’s Lynn. 

And they got off to a good start, writing on their blog: "We were informed that 007, James Bond no less, has donated £10,000 to the #3dadswalking cause!

"Daniel Craig’s generous gift could fund 2000 calls to HOPELINEUK – that alone will save many, many lives.

File photo dated 28/09/21 of Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Roy

Daniel Craig’s donation could fund 2000 calls to HOPELINEUK - Credit: PA

"We cannot thank you enough for your support – absolutely amazing!"

The support from Mr Craig has helped to boost their fundraising, they added: "We’d like to say a big thank you to Daniel and every single person who has supported us so far. We can’t thank you enough and every penny we raise on every step of our journey will help to save young people who are struggling with life."

This means the team has already raised more than £160,000 - well above the £30,000 target they had originally set themselves. 

Ged Flynn, Chief Executive of PAPYRUS, says the walk will be a life-saver.

“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found a positive path forward together.”

“As Three Dads Walking they will be able to channel their energy and focus on what they can do to help save young lives."

Emily Owen

Emily Owen - Credit: Provided by the Owen family


Beth Palmer

Beth Palmer - Credit: Provided by the Palmer family


Sophie Airey

Sophie Airey - Credit: Provided by the Airey family

  • How can you support Three Dads Walking?

You can donate to the Three Dads on their JustGiving page, which can also be found via their website, where you can follow their journey.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org

