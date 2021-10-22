Nicole Kidman donates £10k to Norfolk dad's charity walk

Published: 5:59 PM October 22, 2021

The Three Dads Walking - Andy Airey, Mike Palmer, and Tim Owen - received a donation from Nicole Kidman. - Credit: Papyrus/PA Wire

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has donated £10,000 to Three Dads Walking, a charity walk in aid of suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

The actress said that she was "profoundly moved" by the dads' 300-mile walk in memory of the daughters they lost to suicide.

Tim Owen from Shouldham, west Norfolk lost his 19-year-old daughter Emily in March 2020, Andy Airey from Cumbria lost his 29-year-old daughter Sophie in 2018, and Mike Palmer from Manchester lost his 17-year-old daughter Beth in March 2020.

They began their challenge on October 9 in Morland in Cumbria and will finish in Shouldham in Norfolk tomorrow, October 22.

So far, the dads have raised more than £460,000.

Ms Kidman donated £10k to Three Dads Walking - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ms Kidman said: “I saw Mike, Andy and Tim’s story on BBC Breakfast and was profoundly moved by their extraordinary undertaking – what they were walking for, and why.

“Covering 300 miles across the country for Papyrus in memory of their daughters – raising money for this vital charity, so that other families would not experience the loss and devastation of losing a child to suicide.

“Three completely brilliant dads, doing a completely brilliant thing, to benefit so many. Ahead of them finishing their epic trek on Saturday, and inspired by Daniel Craig who backed them at the outset of their journey, I am matching his £10,000 to support their excellent fundraising efforts"

(LtoR) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen, and Sophie Airey - Credit: Contributed by the Palmer, Owen, and Airey families

“Given the circumstances of the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic, especially on the young, their work is particularly important right now.

“I would like to dedicate my donation to the memory of Beth, Sophie, and Emily.”

This is in addition to £10,000 donations from actor Daniel Craig and Manchester United legend Lou Macari.

Mr Palmer said: "We’d like to say a big thanks to Nicole for her generous donation and to every single person who has supported us every step of the way.”

Mr Owen said: “Along the way we’ve had some really powerful conversations.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey. The Three Dads Walking - Credit: PAPYRUS

"One lady said she’d been able to sit down with her teenage children and have an open conversation about suicide, we hope other families will do the same.”

Mr Owen's daughter, Emily, has been described as "kind, very caring, and bubbly. She was the life and soul of an event and our house."

Hundreds of people lined the village streets to show their respect after Emily's funeral, with Mr Owen saying: "Emily just had no idea how many lives she touched and continues to impact."

In a message to her parents, Emily said she did not mind people knowing about her story if it helped others.

"I am following Emily’s last wishes by raising awareness of suicide," her dad said.

"If there's one other young person out there going through anything like this, know help is at hand, I'd point them towards Papyrus and their helpline, and to make that call.

"You might think it's the right thing at the time, but the devastation you will leave behind will be massive.

"Just seek help, you have got to. There's no embarrassment in seeking help, because you don't want to be in our position. Phone somebody."

Mr Airey said: “We want to bring something positive out of the devastation and help PAPYRUS to continue giving hope to young people who are struggling with life.”

Ged Flynn, Chief Executive of PAPYRUS, says the walk has been a life-saver: “The three dads epitomise what our charity is all about, turning the tragedy of young suicide into hope.

“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found such a positive path forward together."

You can donate to the Three Dads on their JustGiving page, which can also be found via their website, where you can follow their journey.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967, or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.