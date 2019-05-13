Search

Norfolk Take That fan 'shocked' to meet band in TV advert surprise

13 May, 2019 - 14:42
Tracey Hornigold (second on the right) and her friend Tracey Curson met Take That. Photo: ITV

ITV

All Tracey Hornigold from King's Lynn wanted for her big 50th birthday was to meet Mark Owen and the rest of Take That.

Against the odds of thousands of entrants, that's exactly what ended up happening after her friend entered a Facebook competition looking for Take That superfans.

Mrs Hornigold said: "My friend had been asking me what I wanted for my birthday and I said the number one thing I want is to meet Mark Owen.

"She let me know that she had entered the competition but at that point we had no idea we would end up meeting the boys.

"It was advertised as some pre-gig filming to be shown on the big screens on tour."

Mrs Hornigold didn't know she would be meeting her idols until the moment they pulled up in a fleet of Suzukis to greet the chosen fans at the filming location.

It was at that moment it was revealed that rather than pre-gig filming she would actually be taking part in the Suzuki Surprises advert starring all three remaining members of Take That, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Describing the experience of meeting the band as "absolutely amazing", Mrs Hornigold said: "We really had no idea that we would be meeting them.

"Actually we had been told by the filming crew not to get our hopes up as we would not be meeting Take That, but I think they had to tell us that to get that reaction when they arrived.

"We were all screaming -it was a complete shock."

Mrs Hornigold was surprised again when she realised that two of the other superfans chosen for the experience were also from King's Lynn.

She said: "I'd seen them around the town and then for us all to be at this together was a real coincidence.

"We stay in touch to keep the Take That surprise group going and we're all going to the Carrow Road show at the end of the month."

Take That will perform at Carrow Road on Thursday, May 30.

