All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

From timings to travel, here is everything you need to know as Take That make a triumphant return to Norwich.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are coming to Carrow Road on Thursday May 30, following two unforgettable nights at the stadium in summer 2017.

The 52-date tour kicked off at Sheffield Arena on April 12 and follows their new album Odyssey which celebrates their greatest hits.

What can I expect at Take That?

Expect a massive party, packed with crazy costumes and amazing light displays, as the trio come to Carrow Road.

The concert will feature all their chart-topping hits across three decades after the release of the Odyssey compilation album in November last year.

The band have recreated the album artwork as a life-size 30 tonne, 35 metre diameter sphere which takes centre stage throughout the show.

Whereas last time around the stage was constructed in the middle of the pitch, this year it will be at the Barclay end with standing and seating tickets available.

Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor

Norwich soul and rock choir Invidia Voices will also be joining Take That on stage at their Carrow Road date after the band discovered them on YouTube.

What are the timings at the gig?

The gates will open at 5.30pm, support Act Rick Astley, best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up, will be on at 7.30pm and Take That take to the stage at 8.30pm.

What is the setlist?

If you don't have the patience to wait until the main event then you're in luck.

• Greatest Day

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

• It Only Takes a Minute

• These Days

• Could It Be Magic

• Everything Changes

• Out of Our Heads

• A Million Love Songs

• Sure

• Love Ain't Here Anymore

• Spin

• Cry (Sigma cover)

• Said It All

• How Deep Is Your Love?

• Patience

• The Flood

• Back for Good

• Get Ready for It

• Everlasting

• Giants

• Shine

• Never Forget

• Relight My Fire

• Babe

• Pray

What food and drink will be available?

Although no exact details have been confirmed by the club yet, last time around there was an area called The Village outside the South Stand with food stalls, bars, merchandise stands and toilets.

Will there be extra trains and buses?

More details will be confirmed nearer the time, but in 2017 First buses ran a late night service and trains from Norwich Station ran later than normal.

Are tickets still available?

Take That tickets are still available to buy on See Tickets and Ticketmaster and you can purchase hospitality packages on the Norwich City website.

For fans wanting to relive the Greatest Day after the concert, Take That's Greatest Hits Live Tour from Principality Stadium, Cardiff will broadcast live into 600 cinemas across the UK & Ireland on Saturday June 8 at 8pm and tickets are available at takethat.com/livecinema