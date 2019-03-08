Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Late night bus schedule revealed for Take That gig in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:54 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 13 May 2019

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Archant

First Bus has confirmed extra buses will be running on the night of the Take That concert in Norwich.

First Bus has confirmed extra buses will be running on the night of the Take That concert in Norwich.

Gates at the concert on May 30 open at 5.30pm with the trio due on stage around 8.30pm after a warm up by 80s star Rick Astley at 7.30pm.

With thousands of fans attending and the gig due to finish late in the evening, First Bus is putting on additional late night bus services.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

The schedule is as follows:

Sprowston: Pink Line service 11 will depart Castle Meadow stand CD at 11.18pm.

Hethersett, Wymondham and Attleborough: Turquoise Line service 13B will depart St Stephens Street stand BP at 11.10pm.

Old Catton: Orange Line services 22/22A will depart Castle Meadow stand CF at 11pm and 11.30pm.

West Earlham and Bowthorpe: Orange Line services 22A will depart Castle Meadow stand CT at 11.20pm.

Heartsease, Thorpe St Andrew and Dussindale: Red Line service 23 will depart Riverside Road (near rail station) at 10.53pm.

Dereham Road and Costessey: Red Line service 23A will depart Castle Meadow stand CT at 11pm.

READ MORE: Meet Norfolk's biggest Take That fan who has spent £10,000 on the band

City centre, Unthank Road and UEA: Blue Line service 25 will depart from Thorpe Road (outside rail station) at 11.05pm and 11.45pm.

City centre, Earlham Road and UEA: Blue Line service 26 will depart from Thorpe Road (outside Rail Station) at 10.50pm and 11.20pm.

Drayton High Road and Thorpe Marriott: Yellow Line service 28 will depart from Castle Meadow stand CB at 11.13pm.

Aylsham Road, Hellesdon and Horsford: Purple Line service 36 will depart Castle Meadow stand CD at 11.13pm.

Standard ticket prices will apply and these can be seen on First's website.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

90 homes and school part of mixed use development proposed for west of Cromer

Proposed site - in red and green - for mixed use development to west of Cromer. Picture: NNDC documents
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists