Late night bus schedule revealed for Take That gig in Norwich

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

First Bus has confirmed extra buses will be running on the night of the Take That concert in Norwich.

Gates at the concert on May 30 open at 5.30pm with the trio due on stage around 8.30pm after a warm up by 80s star Rick Astley at 7.30pm.

With thousands of fans attending and the gig due to finish late in the evening, First Bus is putting on additional late night bus services.

The schedule is as follows:

Sprowston: Pink Line service 11 will depart Castle Meadow stand CD at 11.18pm.

Hethersett, Wymondham and Attleborough: Turquoise Line service 13B will depart St Stephens Street stand BP at 11.10pm.

Old Catton: Orange Line services 22/22A will depart Castle Meadow stand CF at 11pm and 11.30pm.

West Earlham and Bowthorpe: Orange Line services 22A will depart Castle Meadow stand CT at 11.20pm.

Heartsease, Thorpe St Andrew and Dussindale: Red Line service 23 will depart Riverside Road (near rail station) at 10.53pm.

Dereham Road and Costessey: Red Line service 23A will depart Castle Meadow stand CT at 11pm.

City centre, Unthank Road and UEA: Blue Line service 25 will depart from Thorpe Road (outside rail station) at 11.05pm and 11.45pm.

City centre, Earlham Road and UEA: Blue Line service 26 will depart from Thorpe Road (outside Rail Station) at 10.50pm and 11.20pm.

Drayton High Road and Thorpe Marriott: Yellow Line service 28 will depart from Castle Meadow stand CB at 11.13pm.

Aylsham Road, Hellesdon and Horsford: Purple Line service 36 will depart Castle Meadow stand CD at 11.13pm.

Standard ticket prices will apply and these can be seen on First's website.