Severe delays on A47 ahead of Sundown Festival

Published: 12:35 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM September 3, 2021

There are severe delays on the A47 around the Norfolk Showground ahead of Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are severe delays on the A47 around the Norfolk Showground as the campsite opens for Sundown Festival 2021.

There are currently three traffic alerts in place around the venue, with festival-goers looking to get the best pitch ahead of the arena opening on Friday evening.

There are severe delays of 27 minutes on the A47 westbound between Dereham Road and Mattishall Road (Honingham roundabout), with the average speed at 5mph.

There are delays of nine minutes on the A47 eastbound between Church Lane and Taverham Road. Average speed is 10mph.

There is also queuing traffic on the A47 both ways before Mattishall Road (Honingham roundabout).

The festival, which is returning for its ninth edition, runs until Sunday with chart-topping acts performing, including Rudimental, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Bugzy Malone and Example.

