A11 closed near Thickthorn after three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:45 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 3:12 PM September 3, 2021
The A11 is currently closed following a three-vehicle crash about a quarter mile from the Thickthorn roundabout on the Norwich bound carriageway.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:15pm. 

Eyewitnesses have reported a vehicle overturned on the carriageway.

Four fire engines from Sprowston, Carrow, Attleborough and Hethersett were called to the scene and arrived at 2:31 pm. Casualties are currently in the care of the ambulance service and minor injuries have been reported. 

Police are advising people to avoid the A11 as the road is closed northbound. There is traffic queueing from the Wymondham slip-road to Cringleford. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

