All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground

Published: 1:13 PM August 18, 2021

Crowds enjoying the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

From timings to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2021 at the Norfolk Showground.

When is Sundown Festival and what are the timings?

Sundown Festival takes place from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5 at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey (NR5 0TT).

The campsite opens at 12pm on Friday and the festival arena will be open to camping ticket holders from 5pm.

The arena will then be open from 12pm until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday for those with day and weekend (no camping) tickets.

For campers there will be Friday and Saturday night entertainment until 2am.

The campsite will then need to be vacated by 12pm on Monday.

Rudimental is one of the headliners at Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images

Who is playing at Sundown Festival?

Chart-topping drum and bass band Rudimental is one of the headliners, who have had three number one singles with Waiting All Night, Feel the Love and These Days.

Also topping the bill is Manchester-born rapper Bugzy Malone, whose most recent album The Resurrection made the top 10 in the album charts.

Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Other big names include Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Raye, Wilkinson, Charlie Sloth and Example.

Stage times are yet to be announced.

The crowds enjoying Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Is there parking at Sundown Festival?

You must buy a car park pass in advance, which costs £25 for camping ticket holders.

Those with weekend (no camping) and day tickets can buy a Saturday or Sunday day pass for £10.

Sundown is located just off the A47 and you should turn off your sat-nav and follow festival signage as you approach the event.

Crowds enjoying the music at Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden

How do I get there by public transport?

There will be shuttle buses running from outside Norwich Train Station directly to Sundown Festival.

The journey takes around 30 minutes and costs £5 for a single ticket and £10 for a return.

See the timings and book at sundownfestival.co.uk/travel-information, where you can also see information about taxis and coaches.

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

What can and can’t I bring to Sundown Festival?

No alcohol, food or soft drinks, other than one 750ml sealed bottle of water, can be taken into the festival arena.

Campers are allowed to bring a “reasonable amount of alcohol” and a limited supply of food on first entry into the campsite, but no glass is allowed.

See more information at sundownfestival.co.uk/what-you-can-cant-bring

While Sundown tickets are sold out, you can buy a VIP add-on, car parking passes and shuttle bus tickets at sundownfestival.co.uk/tickets









