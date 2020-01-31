Search

Inquest for man who died when oil rig collapsed delayed

PUBLISHED: 13:46 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 31 January 2020

Stephen Picken died after an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour. Picture: Archant

Stephen Picken died after an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour. Picture: Archant

Archant

The inquest into the death of a man who died when an oil rig collapsed has been delayed while investigation reports are prepared.

Stephen Picken died at the age of 62 on Thursday, October 17 last year, following an industrial incident at Peterson's Decommissioning Yard, in Great Yarmouth's outer harbour.

His inquest was first opened on October 28, when Mr Picken's cause of death was given as multiple injuries following an industrial incident.

At a pre-inquest review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich, on Friday (January 31), area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Picken had been dismantling an oil rig about 50ft high.

Part of the rig collapsed and Mr Picken, who was born in Newcastle but lived in Stoke-on-Trent, was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency services also discovered one of his colleagues, who had suffered serious injuries.

Mrs Blake adjourned the inquest until another review on April 30, to allow police and the Health and Safety Executive produce relevant reports.

