Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

A man has died following an industrial incident in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to the outer harbour on South Beach Parade at about 10.50am on Thursday (October 17).

Three ambulances, an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance all rushed to the scene, as well as police and two fire brigades.

Two men working on the site suffered serious injuries following an incident.

One of the casualties, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other casualty, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

Police remain on scene.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed it has been informed and is in contact with the police.