Man who died in Great Yarmouth harbour incident named

PUBLISHED: 11:50 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 28 October 2019

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 62-year-old man who died in an industrial incident in Great Yarmouth.

Stephen Picken, who was born in Newcastle but lived in Stoke-on-Trent, died following an industrial incident in Peterson's Decommissioning Yard, in Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on Thursday, October 17.

Emergency services were called to the town's outer harbour on South Beach Parade at about 10.50am after two men suffered serious injuries while dismantling a gas rig.

Mr Picken was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk gave Mr Picken had been employed as a top burner.

She gave his cause of death as multiple injuries following an industrial incident.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review on January 31, 2020.

