Toy shop sells out of sledges as snow covers county

Video

Published: 10:06 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM February 8, 2021

Starlings Toys in Dereham sell out of sledges in four hours - Credit: Archant © 2013

An independent toy shop has seen an "overwhelming demand" for sledges as storm Darcy brought sub-zero temperatures to the region.

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Norfolk has been battered by snow and high winds overnight.

And with the adverse weather came a high demand for plastic sledges, with Starlings Toys, which has stores in Dereham, Sheringham and Holt, selling over 300.

Due to the increase in demand, Ben Carpenter and his wife manned the store on Wrights Walk and allowed people to 'click and collect' on the same day.

Within four hours of the post being published, the shop had completely sold out of plastic sledges.

Tia and Toby sledding in Dereham - Credit: Tina Edwards

"There was a queue around the block," Mr Carpenter said. "We put up a Facebook post on Saturday morning and things went a little bit mental.

You may also want to watch:

"We allowed people to click and collect from the store in a one hour slot and we completely sold out.

"People aren't doing very much in lockdown and it was really great to give people that chance to do something fun in this uncertain time."

Thomas' first time in 'proper snow' - Credit: Kimberly Youngman

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Elsewhere in the district, snowfall has left the A1067 Fakenham Road between Guist and Bawdeswell impassable and First Bus has said all X29 services were terminating at Bawdeswell.

Breckland Police is asking road users not to travel unless "absolutely essential".

Storm Darcy is moving across the county, bringing more snow, and dangerous driving conditions. Don't drive unless you have to: https://t.co/Q8TGkInEf4#PC898 — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) February 8, 2021

Northgate High, Neatherd High, Dereham Church of England Junior, Fred Nicholson School, Grove House, Kings Park, Scarning VC, Toftwood Junior and Infant, Yaxham CE VA, and Dereham Church Infant School are all closed to staff and pupils.

The majority, which was open to children of key workers, have closed their doors due to "treacherous" conditions and staff shortages.

Cookie the dog catching snowballs in Dereham - Credit: Sarah George

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Many schools have asked children to access remote learning from home.

Breckland Council said there would be delays in bin collections due to the snow. A spokesperson said: "We won't be able to collect bins today due to the road conditions and ice on footpaths.

"We'll collect them as soon as we are able to."

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Hovis the 11-year-old English Mastiff in his back garden, Litcham - Credit: Emma Herring

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Ruby the dog sitting in the snow in Hoe - Credit: Gavin Cooper

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Alex Jarrett, from Dereham, with his girlfriend in Eye, where they have been in lockdown - Credit: Alex Jarrett

Icicles hanging from a trampoline - Credit: Ellie Allen

Gypsy the dog catching snowballs in Gressenhall while Kairi watches - Credit: Sophia Grace

Molly upto her hips in snow in Reepham - Credit: Tracy Benton

Snowy Litcham - Credit: Leroy Brown

Gunner's first time in the snow - Credit: Teresa Royle

Snowy Netheard Moor - Credit: Julie Marie

Jean Everett out with her dog in Shipdham - Credit: Jean Everett

Gordon Richards' bin-o-meter - Credit: Gordon Richards

Keira Barnes enjoying the snow - Credit: Caz Barnes

Kerry Anne Cator with her children in the snow, Fakenham - Credit: Kerry Anne Cator

Sheep wrapped up warm in the snow in Gravestone - Credit: Edward Filby

'My first snowman', Dereham - Credit: Nikki Dickinson

Bethany and her snowman - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

Paige and her daughter, Hazel in the snow - Credit: Paige Fenn

Paige and her daughter, Hazel in the snow - Credit: Paige Fenn

Send your snow pictures to abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk



