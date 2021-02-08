Video
Toy shop sells out of sledges as snow covers county
An independent toy shop has seen an "overwhelming demand" for sledges as storm Darcy brought sub-zero temperatures to the region.
Norfolk has been battered by snow and high winds overnight.
And with the adverse weather came a high demand for plastic sledges, with Starlings Toys, which has stores in Dereham, Sheringham and Holt, selling over 300.
Due to the increase in demand, Ben Carpenter and his wife manned the store on Wrights Walk and allowed people to 'click and collect' on the same day.
Within four hours of the post being published, the shop had completely sold out of plastic sledges.
"There was a queue around the block," Mr Carpenter said. "We put up a Facebook post on Saturday morning and things went a little bit mental.
"We allowed people to click and collect from the store in a one hour slot and we completely sold out.
"People aren't doing very much in lockdown and it was really great to give people that chance to do something fun in this uncertain time."
Elsewhere in the district, snowfall has left the A1067 Fakenham Road between Guist and Bawdeswell impassable and First Bus has said all X29 services were terminating at Bawdeswell.
Breckland Police is asking road users not to travel unless "absolutely essential".
Northgate High, Neatherd High, Dereham Church of England Junior, Fred Nicholson School, Grove House, Kings Park, Scarning VC, Toftwood Junior and Infant, Yaxham CE VA, and Dereham Church Infant School are all closed to staff and pupils.
The majority, which was open to children of key workers, have closed their doors due to "treacherous" conditions and staff shortages.
Many schools have asked children to access remote learning from home.
Breckland Council said there would be delays in bin collections due to the snow. A spokesperson said: "We won't be able to collect bins today due to the road conditions and ice on footpaths.
"We'll collect them as soon as we are able to."
