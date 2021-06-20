Popular restaurant to reopen after staffing issues

Published: 7:44 PM June 20, 2021

Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photography

Norfolk crab and lobster restaurant Rocky Bottoms will reopen on Monday – but with a reduced menu.

The West Runton eatery closed earlier this month due to "unforeseen circumstances out of our control" regarding staffing levels.

Owners Richard and Ali Matthews said at the time: "We shall be reopening but just needing more staff."

In a social media post on Saturday, the restaurant hinted it would be reopening and asked people to "keep their eyes peeled".

On Sunday, Rocky Bottoms confirmed it would reopen on Monday with a reduced menu – but added its sought-after crab linguine would still be available to order.

The post said: "Please be aware that we will no longer be taking bookings for the restaurant for the time being we will be walk-ins only.

"Our new updated hours are on our highlight and will be on our website. Thank you for all the support and we can’t wait to see you all again next week."

It comes after Rocky Bottoms was named alongside The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe as one of the best 'secret' places to eat on the UK coast, by chef Galton Blackiston writing in the Sunday Observer's Food Monthly magazine.