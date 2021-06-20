News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:54 AM June 20, 2021   
The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been named by chef Galton Blackiston in the Sunday Observer among the best 'secret' places to eat around the UK coastline. - Credit: Archant

Two of the five best places to eat on the English coast are in north Norfolk, according to the Sunday Observer.

Chef Galton Blackiston, writing in the paper's Food Monthly magazine, named The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton as his favourite "secret" places to eat around the UK coastline.

Galton Blackiston at the Great Norwich Bake Off competition which is raising money for mental health

Chef Galton Blackiston. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

They came third and fourth respectively on the list of eateries in England, pipped to the top spot by two restaurants in the north east – The Ship Inn in Newton-by-the-Sea and Craster eatery The Pipers Pitch.

Mr Blackiston, who owns Morston Hall and No1 Cromer, praised The White Horse for its use of "many local, seasonal ingredients... and, of course, there's the view. It overlooks the marshes".

The White Horse, Brancaster. Picture: Ian Burt

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe was at No.3 on the list in the Sunday Observer's Food Monthly Magazine. - Credit: Ian Burt

He is not the only one to wax lyrical about the Brancaster restaurant recently – EDP reporter Donna-Louise Bishop recently visited to try the "absolutely divine" seafood platter.

The White Horse posted on Instagram on Sunday after finding out it had been included on the list.

Seafood platter to share at The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

The seafood platter to share at The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

You may also want to watch:

The post said: "Very proud to be named in the Observer top 20 places to dine on the UK coast – some absolutely esteemed names on this list which we are delighted to be a part of."

On Rocky Bottoms, Mr Blackiston said: "Owned by a crab fisherman, it's the crab I always have; they do Cromer crab in various guises, as crab cakes, crab linguine or crab salad."

The West Runton takeaway recently closed temporarily over staffing issues, but owners Richard and Ali Matthews said: "We shall be reopening."

Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. Picture: Chris Taylor

Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
  2. 2 Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk
  3. 3 'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby
  1. 4 Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
  2. 5 Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout
  3. 6 'Oh no, not another one' - lake drowning triggers soul-searching over safety
  4. 7 Ghosts of business past: Empty shop units for rent for £100,000
  5. 8 New hotel could 'destroy character of Norwich Lanes'
  6. 9 'Life begins at 70' says former TV star as she releases her new novel
  7. 10 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

A post on the Rocky Bottoms Facebook page on Saturday said: "We’re excited to have all our RB’s fans back next week," adding that more information would follow.

Rocky Bottoms picnic hamper

Rocky Bottoms in West Runton was also named the the Sunday Observer's Food Monthly magazine. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop


Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This man got undressed at a park in Sprowston. Do you recognise him?

Norfolk Live

Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Several cat food products have been recalled over links to a potentially fatal disease.

Norfolk Live

Cat food brands recalled over link to fatal disease

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Former College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn on June 16.

Norfolk Live

Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named

Chris Bishop and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Lightning bolts above Great Yarmouth caught in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Norfolk Weather | Video

Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus