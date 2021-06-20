Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Published: 11:54 AM June 20, 2021

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been named by chef Galton Blackiston in the Sunday Observer among the best 'secret' places to eat around the UK coastline. - Credit: Archant

Two of the five best places to eat on the English coast are in north Norfolk, according to the Sunday Observer.

Chef Galton Blackiston, writing in the paper's Food Monthly magazine, named The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton as his favourite "secret" places to eat around the UK coastline.

Chef Galton Blackiston. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

They came third and fourth respectively on the list of eateries in England, pipped to the top spot by two restaurants in the north east – The Ship Inn in Newton-by-the-Sea and Craster eatery The Pipers Pitch.

Mr Blackiston, who owns Morston Hall and No1 Cromer, praised The White Horse for its use of "many local, seasonal ingredients... and, of course, there's the view. It overlooks the marshes".

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe was at No.3 on the list in the Sunday Observer's Food Monthly Magazine. - Credit: Ian Burt

He is not the only one to wax lyrical about the Brancaster restaurant recently – EDP reporter Donna-Louise Bishop recently visited to try the "absolutely divine" seafood platter.

The White Horse posted on Instagram on Sunday after finding out it had been included on the list.

The seafood platter to share at The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

The post said: "Very proud to be named in the Observer top 20 places to dine on the UK coast – some absolutely esteemed names on this list which we are delighted to be a part of."

On Rocky Bottoms, Mr Blackiston said: "Owned by a crab fisherman, it's the crab I always have; they do Cromer crab in various guises, as crab cakes, crab linguine or crab salad."

The West Runton takeaway recently closed temporarily over staffing issues, but owners Richard and Ali Matthews said: "We shall be reopening."

Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photography

A post on the Rocky Bottoms Facebook page on Saturday said: "We’re excited to have all our RB’s fans back next week," adding that more information would follow.

Rocky Bottoms in West Runton was also named the the Sunday Observer's Food Monthly magazine. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop



