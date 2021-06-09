News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:33 AM June 9, 2021   
Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. Picture: Chris Taylor

Owners of Rocky Bottoms, Richard and Ali Matthews with celebrity cook Nadiya Hussain when she visited as part of her TV series. - Credit: Archant library/Chris Taylor

Norfolk crab and lobster restaurant Rocky Bottoms has announced it is closed until June 14 to "regroup and rethink our next steps."

The owners of the venue, in Cromer Road, West Runton, situated in a restored brick kiln building, stated the closure was because of "unforeseen circumstances out of our control."

They revealed the closure was as a result of staffing issues with the venue recently advertising its need for people to work in the kitchen. 

The Matthews commented simply by saying:  "We shall be reopening but just needing more staff."

However, the restaurant's crab hut serving takeaway boiled crabs and lobsters as well as sandwiches, crab cakes, cockles and oysters, remains open.

Rocky Bottoms was opened in 2015 by Richard and Ali Matthews. Mr Matthews has worked as a fisherman for more than 35 years and the couple's eldest daughter, Pollyanna works in the restaurant.

Back in 2017 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain visited Rocky Bottoms as part of her BBC cooking programme.


