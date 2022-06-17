T.rex and mammoth sculptures unveiled ahead of GoGoDiscover trail

Gallery

Some of the T.rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures heading for Norfolk’s streets have been unveiled before being let loose later this month.

Hundreds of people were treated to a preview of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail at a launch event at Norwich Airport on Thursday evening, which brought together artists, sponsors and logistical partners involved in the project.

Matthew Conway with his sponsored GoGoDiscover dinosaur at the trail's launch event at Saxon Air - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Held at Saxon Air’s Klyne Business Aviation Centre, the event gave participants a taste of what people can expect of this year’s trail, which sees 79 T.rex and mammoth sculptures stationed across Norfolk from Monday, June 27 until Saturday, September 10.

Of the nine sculptures on display, seven had never been seen before in public and the other two - Prideasaurus and Afternoon Tea-Rex – had featured in Break’s mini trail last summer which welcomed Dippy the Dinosaur to Norwich Cathedral.

Dinosaur sponsored by Pentaco Construction Ltd with artist Rachael Butler at the GoGoDiscover trail's launch event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The creations featured a range of designs depicting themes such as nature and the environment, equality and diversity, and the county’s Deep History Coast.

GoGoDiscover is delivered by East Anglian charity, Break, in partnership with Wild in Art to raise valuable funds to make life better for children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving the care system.

Rachel Cowdry, CEO at Break, added: “Thanks to all the people involved in the trail we are able to continue to offer our support and guidance to the young people and adults we work with who face mammoth expectations when they leave care.

“Our aim is to make that transition a little smoother by presenting a lifelong offer of support and standing by their side in whatever challenges they face.”

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure team with artist Matt Reed at the GoGoDiscover launch event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Supporting the project are presenting partners Norwich BID, Chantry Place and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, along with logistical partners Longwater Construction, who are responsible for installing the sculptures across the county, and Pentaco Construction, which has supplied all of the sculpture plinths.

From June 27 trailgoers will be able to locate and identify all 79 of the prehistoric visitors using the new GoGoDiscover app, available for £1.79 from mobile app stores.

They can also pick up a trail map for a suggested donation of £1 from a variety of trail map hubs including the Forum, the Royal Arcade and Jarrold in Norwich. See break-charity.org/gogodiscover for full details.

