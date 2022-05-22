Can you help care for a T-Rex or a mammoth?

Tracey Warnes from Break, left, and Sarah Garrett from Stevensons present the new GoGoDiscover Trail Ranger t-shirts, which have been supplied by Stevensons - Credit: Break

Can you take care of a tyrannosaurus rex or a mammoth? If so, then regional charity Break are keen to recruit you as a potential volunteer for its new GoGoDiscover sculpture trail.

The trail arrives across Norfolk this summer, with Trail Rangers able to get an exclusive experience as they get up close and personal with the prehistoric posse of 55 T-Rex and 24 Steppe Mammoth sculptures.

Responsibilities include cleaning the T-Rex and mammoth sculptures, helping to install and deinstall them, stewarding at events and fundraising.

Break's GoGoDiscover trail arrives in Norfolk in June - Credit: Break

Volunteers will be able to assist with preparations ahead of the arrival of the trail, from Monday, June 27, until Saturday, September 10 – and will have an opportunity to be involved with the auction of sculptures in October.

No prior volunteering experience is required and there is no stipulated level of commitment, as Break welcomes anyone who is keen to raise funds for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

Tracey Warnes, GoGoDiscover co-ordinator, said: “The GoGoDiscover trail is a mammoth operation which we couldn’t do without the invaluable support of our trail rangers.

“We welcome volunteers from all walks of life and in return we offer a rewarding, social and fun opportunity which, ultimately, supports a great cause.”

Louise Riches, from Norwich, is currently a volunteer with Break. She works with four young adults with additional needs - Rory, Joe, Jake and Sam - and together they incorporate volunteering into their weekly schedule.

Ms Riches said: “Last year we had a dinosaur each and we were in charge of their maintenance and cleaning. We’d arrange a weekly visit to check each dinosaur and the lads were so proud of their work. They loved to tell their family and friends how helpful they’d been.

“Volunteering is ideal for the lads as there’s no pressure to commit to a task and it’s wonderful to see them working hard, gaining confidence and learning new skills, all while enjoying themselves. Having followed the trail for many years, being part of it is very special and exciting.”

To find out more or to apply to become a Break volunteer, visit break-charity.org/discover-more/trail-rangers.