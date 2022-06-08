Prehistoric creativity on show ahead of GoGoDiscover trail's launch

Local pupils and community groups taking part in activities with Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure at an event at The Form in Norwich to celebrate painting almost 100 mini T-Rex sculptures for GoGoDiscover - Credit: Danielle Booden

Imaginations could run wild as the launch of this year’s GoGoDiscover trail stomped closer with some prehistoric creativity in Norwich.

Schools and community groups gathered at The Forum to celebrate decorating almost 100 small T.rex sculptures, delivered by local charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art.

One of the mini T-Rex's painted by local pupils and community groups for GoGoDiscover Learning & Community Programme - Credit: Danielle Booden

The 90cm-tall ‘Breakasaurus’ T.rex sculptures were brought to life for the Learning and Community Programme, which forms part of the main GoGoDiscover trail in Norwich and Norfolk between June 27 and September 10.

The Learning and Community Programme, in partnership with headline sponsors Dipple & Conway Opticians, has given 12,000 local schoolchildren and community groups the opportunity to participate in GoGoDiscover, with each participating school or group being responsible for decorating its own small T.rex sculpture.

Local pupils and community groups taking part in activities with Dipple & Conway at an event at The Form in Norwich to celebrate painting almost 100 mini T-Rex sculptures for GoGoDiscover Learning & Community Programme - Credit: Danielle Booden

The resulting sculptures have been adorned with a range of themes such as hope, diversity, kindness and being true to oneself.

The smaller ‘Breakasaurus’ sculptures will be joining the 79 full-size T.rex sculptures located around the city centre, with large Steppe Mammoth sculptures across the county.

One of the mini T-Rex's painted by local pupils and community groups for GoGoDiscover Learning & Community Programme - Credit: Danielle Booden

At yesterday’s launch event, the participating schools and groups celebrated their hard work on the project plus enjoyed a number of hands-on educational activities such as fossil digging and handling, creative eye-spy activities and a trail about the evolution of birds to dinosaurs.

Pete Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: “The Learning and Community Programme is a really important part of the GoGoDiscover trail experience. Not only are participants inspired to use their voices to raise issues that matter to them, but they feel an enormous sense of achievement when they see their finished sculpture sit proudly in host venues around Norwich.

Local pupils and community groups taking part in activities with Pensthorpe Natural Park at an event at The Form as part of the GoGoDiscover Learning & Community Programme - Credit: Danielle Booden

“GoGoDiscover is all about community, from engaging with artists, schools, community groups and the general public, so to bring together so many creative and enthusiastic people reflects the wonderful diversity of our county.”

Supporting the Learning and Community Programme are associate partners ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Pensthorpe, Norfolk Museums Services, and Dodo and Dinosaur.

From Monday, June 20, the location of the Breakasaurus sculptures will start to be revealed on a downloadable map from the Break website or on the new GoGoDiscover app, which will launch as the large sculpture trail goes live on 27 June.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

STICKER BOOK

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is available for pre-order now, with £1 off the standard price for those ordering in advance.

With 78 stickers to collect, including 12 special shiny stickers, the sticker book features all 179 sculptures and a trail map.

Stickers will be available to buy once the book hits retailers when the trail launches on June 27 and can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers at £1 for a pack of five stickers. You can also purchase bundles of five sticker packs online for £5.50 with postage included.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers -plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers!

Pre-orders will be distributed from June 16. For full details, head to norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

Break's GoGoDiscover trail arrives in Norfolk in June - Credit: Break

Norwich's Chantry Place shopping centre is supporting the GoGoDiscover trail in 2022 - Credit: Chantry Place



