Gorleston police officer wins share of £100,000 on Hunted

Sarah Kibble from Gorleston has won this year's series of Hunted on Channel 4 - Credit: Channel 4

A police officer from Norfolk has won this year's series of Hunted after reaching the extraction point in Scotland.

Sarah Kibble, who lives in Gorleston, has been appearing on the Channel 4 programme hoping to outwit the hunters and win £100,000.

In last night's finale the 35-year-old, who works for Suffolk Constabulary, won a share of the winnings alongside fellow contestant Nathan Falcon.

The programme sees a group of contestants aim to avoid being caught by some of the world's most skilled intelligence agencies as they discover the challenges of living life as a fugitive.

Maybe she should ask James and Nathan... #Hunted pic.twitter.com/GMvftpasXF — Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) June 6, 2022

Ms Kibble started the episode near Manchester, more than 200 miles from the extraction point in Loch Lomond.

The hunters quickly arrived in Glossop, where she had hitchhiked a lift from a couple in their caravan.

On the journey, the former military police officer and mum-of-two said the hardest part of being on the show was being away from her children.

There were lots of close calls and near misses for Ms Kibble in the episode.

Hunters tracked the caravan she was in to York and then found the Mercedes she switched to in Newcastle.

The police officer was then spotted on CCTV at a Shell garage near the city getting into a taxi that took her to a golf course in Berwick-on-Tweed.

She then met a couple in Haddington who offered to take her to Loch Lomond where she was dropped off at a farm shop.

The owner of the shop let her stay overnight and organised a speed boat to take her to the extraction point on an island in the lake.

This is a Geordie appreciation post #Hunted pic.twitter.com/MUow8nHw7s — Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) June 6, 2022

Ms Kibble was the first to the helicopter, arriving before the hunters had even landed on the island.

She was soon joined by Mr Falcon, who was on his own after his teammate James Sorohan was captured earlier in the episode.

On winning, Ms Kibble said: "I can't put into words how amazing it is to reach the end. I just wanted to prove to my children that their mum can still kick ass when she needs to."

During her time on the run, Ms Kibble visited Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, The Nest near Norwich, and was nearly caught in Mariner's Close in Gorleston.