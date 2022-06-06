Police officer visits Norfolk attraction to evade capture on Hunted

Sarah Kibble, a police officer from Gorleston, visited PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk during the latest episode of Channel 4 show Hunted. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin/Channel 4

A police officer from Norfolk has continued to evade her pursuers on Channel 4 show Hunted.

And in last night's episode (June 5) Sarah Kibble visited one of the county's biggest attractions to lure the hunters before escaping through a decoy.

In the fifth installment, the former military police officer and mum-of-two from Gorleston taunted the hunters by posting a video of herself with a group of friends at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade.

Sarah Kibble, 35, from Gorleston is attempting to evade capture on Channel 4's Hunted.

The programme sees a group of contestants aim to avoid being caught by some of the world's most skilled intelligence agencies as they discover the challenges of living life as a fugitive.

Ms Kibble hopes to outwit the pursuers for the chance to win £100,000.

The 35-year-old, who works for Suffolk Constabulary, is on the run on her own but has been using her network of former colleagues in East Anglia and further afield to avoid getting caught and get her hands on the prize.

In last night's episode, Ms Kibble met up with a group of friends during the Halloween event PrimEvil, and they wore fancy dress to confuse the hunters.

Wearing a scarecrow outfit, she waited until two of her pursuers were in the park before escaping through a secret exit.

Shortly after, she escaped via a getaway car driven by a former colleague.

The hunters described her actions as "overconfident" and they couldn't hide their frustrations after she evaded them once again.

Sarah Kibble lands on the Isle of Wight on Channel 4's Hunted.

In last week's episode, Mrs Kibble used another decoy tactic, tricking hunters into thinking she was inside a neighbour's car before making her escape on foot.

The fugitives were firstly dropped off on the Isle of Wight during the first episode which aired in May.

She said she had been urged to go on the show by her 10-year-old son Tyler and had been a long-time fan of the show.

She said: "I've watched all the series and loved the programme and always thought it would be amazing to do, but it was when my 10-year-old watched a couple of episodes and said to me, 'mum, you'd be great at this, you should apply'.

"When I saw applications I thought, yeah, why not? Let's do it and I did."

The final episode of Hunted airs at 9pm tonight (June 6) on Channel 4.