Norfolk police officer goes on the run to win £100,000 on Hunted

A police officer from Norfolk is going on the run in an attempt to win £100,000 on Channel 4 show Hunted.

Sarah Kibble, 35, from Gorleston, was seen being dropped off on the Isle of Wight to begin her time as a fugitive when the first episode of the new series aired last night.

The former military police officer will now attempt to evade capture for 23 days as a team of top police and military personnel attempt to track her down, if she is the only successful fugitive, she will bag £100,000, but if others win the prize will be shared.

Sarah Kibble lands on the Isle of Wight on Channel 4's Hunted. - Credit: Channel 4

Ms Kibble, a serving police officer and mother-of-two, said she went on the show after being encouraged to put her skills to the test by her 10-year-old son, Tyler.

She said: "I've watched all the series and loved the programme and always thought it would be amazing to do, but it was when my 10-year-old watched a couple of episodes and said to me, 'mum, you'd be great at this, you should apply'.

"When I saw applications? I thought, yeah, why not? Let's do it and I did.

"I just plan on moving very quickly, never getting too comfortable using the help of the lovely general public.

All of the fugitives on Channel 4's Hunted. - Credit: Channel 4

"Hopefully I'll be approachable and friendly in nature like I normally am, and they'll be willing to help me and then just use my knowledge within the place to try and not mess up to give anything away to the hunters.

"I have a lot of experience and a lot of training that would help me throughout this process.

"It is just making sure I stick by it and the ditzy, no common sense part of me doesn't come out. I need to keep that person back."

Unlike all of the other contestants, Ms Kibble is competing as a "lone wolf" meaning she will compete alone instead of in a pair.

She added: "I'm kind of regretting that now, I'm the only soloist, so it is a little bit daunting seeing everyone together in their pairs, chatting already and going through an experience with someone who they care deeply for."

At the end of last night's episode, Ms Kibble was seen coming off a ferry from the Isle of Wight in disguise before fleeing in a white Ford Transit to the Midlands.

The next episode of Hunted will air tonight (May 23) at 9pm.