'Spectacular' light trail to return to Sandringham this winter
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Luminate is set to return to Sandringham this winter - and visitors can expect a journey full of "wonder and intrigue."
The winter light trail will take place from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, December 19 through the Royal Parkland at Sandringham.
The outdoor trail, which features some interactive light installations, is one mile long and takes around 60 to 90 minutes to walk.
A post on the Sandringham Estate Facebook page on Tuesday, August 10, said the "spectacular after dark light trail" will have new installations this year.
The estate said: "Enjoy making special festive memories and time together with family and friends as you discover the captivating light trail.
"Stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees, then warm and toast marshmallows by fire pits or indulge in festive food and drinks from Sandringham Courtyard."
You may also want to watch:
Tickets are now on sale and must be pre-booked online in advance, entry times are from 4.15pm to 8.30pm.
For more information and to book tickets visit luminate.live/sandringham-estate
Most Read
- 1 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 4 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 5 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 6 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 7 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 8 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on edge of Norwich
- 9 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 10 Police close Norfolk road after crash