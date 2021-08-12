'Spectacular' light trail to return to Sandringham this winter

Things to do

Published: 11:37 AM August 12, 2021

A couple stroll through the rainbow walk in honour of key workers at Luminate Sandringham in 2020. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate is set to return to Sandringham this winter - and visitors can expect a journey full of "wonder and intrigue."

The winter light trail will take place from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, December 19 through the Royal Parkland at Sandringham.

The outdoor trail, which features some interactive light installations, is one mile long and takes around 60 to 90 minutes to walk.

A rainbow walk in honour of key workers at a previous Luminate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A post on the Sandringham Estate Facebook page on Tuesday, August 10, said the "spectacular after dark light trail" will have new installations this year.

The estate said: "Enjoy making special festive memories and time together with family and friends as you discover the captivating light trail.

A clearing in the trees is lit up at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees, then warm and toast marshmallows by fire pits or indulge in festive food and drinks from Sandringham Courtyard."

Tickets are now on sale and must be pre-booked online in advance, entry times are from 4.15pm to 8.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets visit luminate.live/sandringham-estate

Visitors try an illuminated dome at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Lights glow through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate Sandringham isset to return this winter. - Credit: Archant



