Fire crews step up campaign to prevent more drownings
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters will be stepping up the campaign to prevent more people drowning at a west Norfolk beauty spot with life-saving safety advice.
Radek Gina, 20, died after getting into difficulty at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn, last month.
His family urged people not to ignore signs warning people not to swim at the flooded former quarries, after people returned to the water days after his death.
On Friday fire crews will attend the park, where four people have now drowned over the last decade. They will be demonstrating how throwlines work and discussing cold water shock and how floating to live if people fall into the water can save their lives.
Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “Water safety is a priority for our fire service, who sadly are frequently called to people in trouble in Norfolk’s waters.
"Many of those people didn’t even intend to be in the water in the first place. Our crews will be out giving lifesaving advice to the public this summer, working with partners to help educate our own residents and visitors."
Pleas to stay out of the water - and to know what to do if someone does get into difficulty - come after the EDP launched a water safety campaign, Play it Safe, Be Water Aware. The country park has also renewed warnings.
Fire crews will also be visiting the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, August 11, to speak to the public about how to keep themselves and their families safe in and near water.
You may also want to watch:
There will be throwline demonstrations and the chance for people to have a go at using them, so they’d know what to do in an emergency.
Earlier this month, the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) warned there could be a steep increase in water related deaths, as staycationing families flock to water locations in the UK.
An estimated 40 people have drowned while swimming in lakes and rivers across the UK as temperatures soared in July. Six died in four separate incidents in Scotland over the weekend.