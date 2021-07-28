News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crews step up campaign to prevent more drownings

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:32 PM July 28, 2021   
Dozens were seen swimming at Bawsey Country Park over the weekend

Dozens were seen swimming at Bawsey Country Park over the weekend - Credit: Archant

Firefighters will be stepping up the campaign to prevent more people drowning at a west Norfolk beauty spot with life-saving safety advice.

Radek Gina, 20, died after getting into difficulty at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn, last month. 

His family urged people not to ignore signs warning people not to swim at the flooded former quarries, after people returned to the water days after his death.

Dozens were seen swimming at Bawsey Country Park over the weekend

Dozens were seen swimming at Bawsey Country Park over the weekend - Credit: Violet Cunningham

On Friday fire crews will attend the park, where four people have now drowned over the last decade. They will be demonstrating how throwlines work and discussing cold water shock and how floating to live if people fall into the water can save their lives.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “Water safety is a priority for our fire service, who sadly are frequently called to people in trouble in Norfolk’s waters.

"Many of those people didn’t even intend to be in the water in the first place. Our crews will be out giving lifesaving advice to the public this summer, working with partners to help educate our own residents and visitors."

Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pleas to stay out of the water - and to know what to do if someone does get into difficulty - come after the EDP launched a water safety campaign, Play it Safe, Be Water Aware. The country park has also renewed warnings.

Fire crews will also be visiting the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, August 11, to speak to the public about how to keep themselves and their families safe in and near water.

throwline training

Throwline training under way at Norwich RIverside - Credit: Norfolk County Council

You may also want to watch:

There will be throwline demonstrations and the chance for people to have a go at using them, so they’d know what to do in an emergency.

Earlier this month, the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) warned there could be a steep increase in water related deaths, as staycationing families flock to water locations in the UK.

Radek Gina

Tributes to Radek Gina have been left beside the lake at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
  3. 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
  1. 4 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
  2. 5 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
  3. 6 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  4. 7 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
  5. 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  6. 9 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
  7. 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman

An estimated 40 people have drowned while swimming in lakes and rivers across the UK as temperatures soared in July. Six died in four separate incidents in Scotland over the weekend.


King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
laura daniels

Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus