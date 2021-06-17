Country park renews 'stay out of the water' plea

Published: 3:03 PM June 17, 2021

One of the warning signs which tell people to stay out of the water at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a statement, Bawsey Country Park said: The owners and staff of Bawsey Country Park would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life at the park yesterday.

"Since we took on the park we have worked closely with the relevant authorities including the police and the fire brigade in order to improve the safety of the park.

"We have greatly increased the safety signage around the park and ensured the signs are pictorial so that they are clear for visitors of all nationalities.

"Our warden patrols the site daily and advises people to stay out of the water, and all our refreshment vendors are supplied with throw ropes in case of an emergency.

"We remain committed to improving the park and promoting its safe usage so that it can remain a beautiful natural site for local people to use safely and enjoy for many years to come, but we need our visitors to help us.

You may also want to watch:

"We reiterate our plea for visitors to abide by the park rules and please stay out of the water so that no future tragedies occur."