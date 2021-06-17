News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named

Chris Bishop and Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:41 AM June 17, 2021    Updated: 12:16 PM June 17, 2021
Former College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn on June 16.

Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn on June 16.

Tributes have been paid to a man who drowned at Bawsey Pits.

Emergency services were called to the country park at around 4pm, after reports a man had got into difficulties in the small lake.

People swimming in the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park on Wednesday.

Police, fire, paramedics and air ambulance personnel were called but Radek Gina, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid on social media to Mr Gina, a former College of West Anglia student from Wisbech.

One friend said: "Such a great lad. So young. So heart breaking. I urge everyone, DO NOT swim at Bawsey Pits, it's so dangerous. Rest in peace Radek Gina, you'll be missed."

One of the warning signs at the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park where people are swimming and p

A man died at Bawsey Pits on Wednesday, June 16.

Another tribute to Mr Gina read: "It's a wicked world, what is going on. Another dear young life gone only out enjoying himself cruel old world we live in. I pray to god to give his family strength."

A third added: "Such a cruel world send all my prayers to his family. Today will be a day I will never forget. Rip angel. Hug your friends tighter, you never know what’s coming round the corner."

Norfolk Police said it is investigating the circumstances around the death.

Analysis: Chris Bishop at the scene

On Wednesday we saw temperatures of up to 30C and lots of people at Bawsey Country Park enjoying the hot weather, but the buzz in the afternoon was for all the wrong reasons.

Emergency personnel from the fire service, police, paramedics and an East Anglian Air Ambulance crew descended upon Bawsey Pits shortly after 4pm.

Today, less than 24 hours later, the scene could hardly be any different.

It's empty, raining hard and the concessions here like the food stall are closed. The place is completely deserted, in complete contrast to the hive of activity from yesterday.

