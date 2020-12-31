Search

Advanced search

Bethany the dog with a wonky face finds forever home

PUBLISHED: 16:01 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 31 December 2019

Bethany the dog with a wonky face with her new family Sarah Richards, Sarah's daughter Anastasia Eacope and Matt Lawrence Credit: Sonya Duncan

Bethany the dog with a wonky face with her new family Sarah Richards, Sarah's daughter Anastasia Eacope and Matt Lawrence Credit: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

It is a case of new year, new home for rescue pup Bethany who has been adopted after her unusual appearance captured the hearts of the nation.

Bethany the retriever-cross has now found a forever home Credit: Sonya DuncanBethany the retriever-cross has now found a forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan

The nine-month-old retriever-cross has a twisted snout and wonky face and was one of five puppies rescued from a stray in Romania by Norwich-based Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The mother already had a droopy eye and the vet in Romania thought that the father's breed was probably Pekingese, which led to deformities in the litter.

After Bethany's picture was shared on the Safe Rescue Dogs for Dogs Facebook Page, her search for a forever home made the national and local headlines and they have had over 300 emails from people wanting to look after her, which even included four people in Italy.

She has now been rehomed with couple Sarah Richards and Matt Lawrence and their children in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, who already foster dogs for them and they also recently adopted a cross-breed.

Bethany the rescue puppy with Sarah's daughter Anastasia. Credit: Sonya DuncanBethany the rescue puppy with Sarah's daughter Anastasia. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Zoe Casey, who runs Safe Rescue for Dogs with sister Kelly Hare, said: "We know them incredibly well and we needed someone strong enough to take what people say and to stand up for Bethany.

READ MORE: RSPCA branch "at breaking point" with amount of cats coming in

"The reaction has been amazing and we are truly humbled as it has also meant people have asked about other dogs they have seen on our website."

Miss Richards and Mr Lawrence have now set up an Instagram account so people can follow Bethany's journey and it was an extra special Christmas for the pair as they also got engaged.

Bethany is settling in well into her forever home Credit: Sonya DuncanBethany is settling in well into her forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Lawrence said: "She is really coming out of herself to be the puppy that she should be and is play fighting with our other dog Teddy.

"These dogs are so grateful for a loving home and they have a huge capacity for love if they are treated correctly."

Safe Rescue for Dogs have also found a new home for Bethany's sister Luella in Great Yarmouth, sibling Carolina is with fosterers and the remaining two pups are coming in the new year.

Visit the Safe Rescue for Dogs website to find out more about adopting or fostering.

New owners Sarah Richards and Matt Lawrence are already fosterers for Safe Rescue for Dogs Credit: Sonya DuncanNew owners Sarah Richards and Matt Lawrence are already fosterers for Safe Rescue for Dogs Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Town is one step closer to new skate park after £1500 donation

A total of £1500 has been raised to support the creation of inclusive playgrounds in North Walsham. Picture: North Walsham Play
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists