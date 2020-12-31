Bethany the dog with a wonky face finds forever home

Bethany the dog with a wonky face with her new family Sarah Richards, Sarah's daughter Anastasia Eacope and Matt Lawrence Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

It is a case of new year, new home for rescue pup Bethany who has been adopted after her unusual appearance captured the hearts of the nation.

Bethany the retriever-cross has now found a forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan Bethany the retriever-cross has now found a forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan

The nine-month-old retriever-cross has a twisted snout and wonky face and was one of five puppies rescued from a stray in Romania by Norwich-based Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The mother already had a droopy eye and the vet in Romania thought that the father's breed was probably Pekingese, which led to deformities in the litter.

After Bethany's picture was shared on the Safe Rescue Dogs for Dogs Facebook Page, her search for a forever home made the national and local headlines and they have had over 300 emails from people wanting to look after her, which even included four people in Italy.

She has now been rehomed with couple Sarah Richards and Matt Lawrence and their children in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, who already foster dogs for them and they also recently adopted a cross-breed.

Bethany the rescue puppy with Sarah's daughter Anastasia. Credit: Sonya Duncan Bethany the rescue puppy with Sarah's daughter Anastasia. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Zoe Casey, who runs Safe Rescue for Dogs with sister Kelly Hare, said: "We know them incredibly well and we needed someone strong enough to take what people say and to stand up for Bethany.

"The reaction has been amazing and we are truly humbled as it has also meant people have asked about other dogs they have seen on our website."

Miss Richards and Mr Lawrence have now set up an Instagram account so people can follow Bethany's journey and it was an extra special Christmas for the pair as they also got engaged.

Bethany is settling in well into her forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan Bethany is settling in well into her forever home Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Lawrence said: "She is really coming out of herself to be the puppy that she should be and is play fighting with our other dog Teddy.

"These dogs are so grateful for a loving home and they have a huge capacity for love if they are treated correctly."

Safe Rescue for Dogs have also found a new home for Bethany's sister Luella in Great Yarmouth, sibling Carolina is with fosterers and the remaining two pups are coming in the new year.

Visit the Safe Rescue for Dogs website to find out more about adopting or fostering.