Search

Advanced search

Bethany the dog with a wonky face is looking for a forever home

PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 21 December 2019

Bethany the retriever-cross with a wonky face is looking for a forever home Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Bethany the retriever-cross with a wonky face is looking for a forever home Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Archant

Bethany the rescue pup was born with a facial disfigurement and is looking for someone to adopt her that sees beyond her looks.

Could you give Bethany the best Christmas present and give her a forever home? Credit: Safe Rescue for DogsCould you give Bethany the best Christmas present and give her a forever home? Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

The retriever-cross is nine months old and was one of five puppies rescued from a stray dog in Romania and has a lop-sided face and twisted snout.

Her mum already had a droopy eye and the vet in Romania said that the father's breed was probably Pekingese, which led to deformities in the litter.

Bethany has since been brought to the UK, where she has been checked and fully vaccinated, by Safe Rescue for Dogs based in Norwich and is looking for a forever home.

Kelly Hare, founder of Safe Rescue for Dogs, said: "She is absolutely lovely and really gentle, cuddly and placid - she has such a nice nature.

READ MORE: All these dogs want for Christmas is a loving home

You may also want to watch:

"She would fit in anywhere as she is good with dogs and children and she just met a cat and was interested but okay.

"We have already had a lot of interest in her and it is nice to see people are looking at the dog within."

Bethany has a lovely nature and wants people to see her past her looks Credit: Safe Rescue for DogsBethany has a lovely nature and wants people to see her past her looks Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Safe Rescue for Dogs also found a new home for Bethany's sister Luella in Great Yarmouth this summer and sibling Carolina is currently at a foster home in South Shields.

They are awaiting the arrival of the final two pups from Romania in the New Year and are hoping they will be able to find owners for all five.

READ MORE: RSPCA branch "at breaking point" with amount of cats coming in

Ms Hare said: "We started in 2011 and we brought dogs to other rescue centres in the area, but we have evolved and now we have our own team of fosterers and we are always in need of more people to help us.

"A lot of dogs that come to us have been abused in the past and they need TLC so they can learn to trust again."

Visit the Safe Care for Dogs website or phone 07788251197 or 07899844524, between 9am and 6pm, to find out more about adopting or to apply to be a fosterer.

Most Read

Barmaid who drove while FIVE TIMES drink-drive limit avoids Christmas in jail

A barmaid who drove while five times over the limit has avoided jail. Picture:: John Giles/PA Wire

What happened at Prince of Wales Road on one of the busiest nights of 2019

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

‘Common sense prevails’ - Court case over three minutes of parking is thrown out

Lewis Taylor was taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Cliff-face collapses onto beach in north Norfolk

A large amount of earth fell from the cliffs at Trimingham in north Norfolk. Picture: Pete Revell/HM Coastguard Bacton

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Main road closed following two vehicle crash

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Cliff-face collapses onto beach in north Norfolk

A large amount of earth fell from the cliffs at Trimingham in north Norfolk. Picture: Pete Revell/HM Coastguard Bacton

Barmaid who drove while FIVE TIMES drink-drive limit avoids Christmas in jail

A barmaid who drove while five times over the limit has avoided jail. Picture:: John Giles/PA Wire

Christmas memories precious for mum given weeks to live

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family

Man in critical condition after house fire near Norfolk coast

There was a fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps, overnight. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists