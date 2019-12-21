Bethany the dog with a wonky face is looking for a forever home

Bethany the retriever-cross with a wonky face is looking for a forever home Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs Archant

Bethany the rescue pup was born with a facial disfigurement and is looking for someone to adopt her that sees beyond her looks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could you give Bethany the best Christmas present and give her a forever home? Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs Could you give Bethany the best Christmas present and give her a forever home? Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

The retriever-cross is nine months old and was one of five puppies rescued from a stray dog in Romania and has a lop-sided face and twisted snout.

Her mum already had a droopy eye and the vet in Romania said that the father's breed was probably Pekingese, which led to deformities in the litter.

Bethany has since been brought to the UK, where she has been checked and fully vaccinated, by Safe Rescue for Dogs based in Norwich and is looking for a forever home.

Kelly Hare, founder of Safe Rescue for Dogs, said: "She is absolutely lovely and really gentle, cuddly and placid - she has such a nice nature.

READ MORE: All these dogs want for Christmas is a loving home

You may also want to watch:

"She would fit in anywhere as she is good with dogs and children and she just met a cat and was interested but okay.

"We have already had a lot of interest in her and it is nice to see people are looking at the dog within."

Bethany has a lovely nature and wants people to see her past her looks Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs Bethany has a lovely nature and wants people to see her past her looks Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Safe Rescue for Dogs also found a new home for Bethany's sister Luella in Great Yarmouth this summer and sibling Carolina is currently at a foster home in South Shields.

They are awaiting the arrival of the final two pups from Romania in the New Year and are hoping they will be able to find owners for all five.

READ MORE: RSPCA branch "at breaking point" with amount of cats coming in

Ms Hare said: "We started in 2011 and we brought dogs to other rescue centres in the area, but we have evolved and now we have our own team of fosterers and we are always in need of more people to help us.

"A lot of dogs that come to us have been abused in the past and they need TLC so they can learn to trust again."

Visit the Safe Care for Dogs website or phone 07788251197 or 07899844524, between 9am and 6pm, to find out more about adopting or to apply to be a fosterer.