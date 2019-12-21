RSPCA branch "at breaking point" with amount of cats coming in

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch are at "breaking point" with the amount of stray, unwanted and unwell cats currently coming into their care.

The branch, which is based in Great Yarmouth, is hoping to find some new foster carers who could open their home on a short term basis to a cat in need.

You would need to live within 10 miles of Great Yarmouth and would need a spare room where they could stay.

The RSPCA would provide everything they needed and be there to support.

If you would be interested in helping please email animals@rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk.

Rehoming is paused over the Christmas period but animals can still be viewed and reserved, and home visits can be done so they have homes ready and waiting for them as soon as the busy season is over.

Big Sooty is the last of his group waiting for a home. He is thought to be aged around six to eight years old and is a gentle, friendly cat who gets on well with others.

Poor little Dizzy is always overlooked. She is eight years old and has previously lived with a dog. She would be happiest in a quiet adult home.

Dora is also eight years old and needs a home where she will be the only pet.

Dulux is a little cat with a huge personality. She is very outgoing, chatty and friendly and is also very independent and knows her own mind.

Elsa and Max previously lived together and get on well. They are outgoing and would settle well into a family home.

Binie and Mandy are still waiting, as well as their young mum Lucy. They all love to play and like to be around people.

Squiffy is an older cat who arrived at the rescue centre very weak and wobbly. It was found that she was hyperthryroid but now with the right treatment she is fine.

She will have medication for the rest of her life, this is just one little tablet a day which she takes with no problem.

Tootsy has been with the charity for nine long weeks and is now fit and well. In his time with the RSPCA he has shown how he loves to look after kittens. Maybe he could be adopted with one of the kittens who needs a friend.

Little Lizzie is still with the charity, she hasn't yet been chosen as she's very shy. It would benefit her to be adopted with one of the other more confident kittens or cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.