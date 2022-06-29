News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Royal Norfolk Show ready to welcome up to 90,000 visitors

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:00 AM June 29, 2022
Sandra Woolsey from Little Garden Co. prepares her floral displays next to the Grand Ring ahead of t

Sandra Woolsey from Little Garden Co. prepares her floral displays next to the Grand Ring ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

After a three-year absence and more than 1,000 days of waiting, up to 90,000 visitors are expected to descend on this year’s highly anticipated Royal Norfolk Show.  

As well as being one of the county’s flagship events, it has become Norfolk’s biggest yearly affair and the UK’s largest two-day agricultural show. 

And in honour of the occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will also be making a return visit on the first day of the event taking place over two days on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30. 

The royal has a long association with the show and last visited it in 2011. 

Izzi Rainey gives her highland cow Isla a comb ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Izzi Rainey gives her highland cow Isla a comb ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Mark Nicholas is the managing director of the 175-year-old organisation the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association. 

He said: “Ticket sales have been extremely strong all year, but thanks to a combination of pent-up demand, great weather, a phenomenal line-up, and the county’s love for the show, we’re delighted to be expecting big crowds for both days of the show.” 

As well as the usual highlights and show favourites, there will also be new experiences on offer at the Norfolk Showground

Linda Aldous gives her pig Emily a scrub ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Linda Aldous gives her pig Emily a scrub ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Entertainment at the Grand Ring will include dizzying parachutes, motorcycle displays, show-jumping competitions, and a Shetland pony derby.

There will also be a number of experiences to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, including a performance by 1,000 local schoolchildren and the African Choir of Norfolk.  

The agricultural heartbeat of the show will celebrate everything from displays of the latest farming technologies to traditional livestock and equine competitions, featuring more than 3,000 animals. 

Volunteers from Wymondham College ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Volunteers from Wymondham College ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Meanwhile, hundreds of trade stands will promote businesses and organisations of all kinds, including the county's bounty of fine food and drink. 

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News will have a stand and it is based on the theme 'The Best of Norfolk'. Visitors heading to stand 220 on Third Drive will be treated to face painting, a Norfolk VR experience, and the chance to win a holiday courtesy of Richardson's - sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day. 

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles will be present from 11am to noon on both days for a Meet the Editor session.

*Farmers have been invited to industry discussions at the Long Acre marquee include a presentation from Holkham Estate's head of conservation Jake Fiennes on his new book named "Land Healer: How Farming Can Save Britain's Countryside" from 12.30pm on Thursday, followed at 1pm by a discussion on subsidy policy change with Defra advisor David Sillett.

A calf has a shower ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

A calf has a shower ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Highland bull calf, Alexander the first of Harris, has a wash ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Highland bull calf, Alexander the first of Harris, has a wash ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Alex Lockhart prepares one of his sheep for the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Alex Lockhart prepares one of his sheep for the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Suffolk horse, Duke, in the rare breeds tent with Neil Syrett, ahead of the Royal Norfolk show 2022.

Suffolk horse, Duke, in the rare breeds tent with Neil Syrett, ahead of the Royal Norfolk show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Annabel Burton gives one of her sheep a trim before the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Annabel Burton gives one of her sheep a trim before the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Volunteers from Wymondham College ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Volunteers from Wymondham College ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Sandra Woolsey from Little Garden Co. waters her floral display next to the Grand Ring at the Royal

Sandra Woolsey from Little Garden Co. waters her floral display next to the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Inside the Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Inside the Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Izzi Rainey gives her highland cow Isla a comb ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

Izzi Rainey gives her highland cow Isla a comb ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022.

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise


