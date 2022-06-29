Royal Norfolk Show ready to welcome up to 90,000 visitors
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
After a three-year absence and more than 1,000 days of waiting, up to 90,000 visitors are expected to descend on this year’s highly anticipated Royal Norfolk Show.
As well as being one of the county’s flagship events, it has become Norfolk’s biggest yearly affair and the UK’s largest two-day agricultural show.
And in honour of the occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will also be making a return visit on the first day of the event taking place over two days on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.
The royal has a long association with the show and last visited it in 2011.
Mark Nicholas is the managing director of the 175-year-old organisation the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.
He said: “Ticket sales have been extremely strong all year, but thanks to a combination of pent-up demand, great weather, a phenomenal line-up, and the county’s love for the show, we’re delighted to be expecting big crowds for both days of the show.”
As well as the usual highlights and show favourites, there will also be new experiences on offer at the Norfolk Showground.
Entertainment at the Grand Ring will include dizzying parachutes, motorcycle displays, show-jumping competitions, and a Shetland pony derby.
There will also be a number of experiences to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, including a performance by 1,000 local schoolchildren and the African Choir of Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 2 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
- 3 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 4 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
- 5 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
- 6 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
- 7 North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel
- 8 Redundancy leads to Norfolk mum earning up to £3,000 a month
- 9 Abnormal load to travel through county on first day of Norfolk Show
- 10 North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK
The agricultural heartbeat of the show will celebrate everything from displays of the latest farming technologies to traditional livestock and equine competitions, featuring more than 3,000 animals.
Meanwhile, hundreds of trade stands will promote businesses and organisations of all kinds, including the county's bounty of fine food and drink.
The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News will have a stand and it is based on the theme 'The Best of Norfolk'. Visitors heading to stand 220 on Third Drive will be treated to face painting, a Norfolk VR experience, and the chance to win a holiday courtesy of Richardson's - sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day.
Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles will be present from 11am to noon on both days for a Meet the Editor session.
*Farmers have been invited to industry discussions at the Long Acre marquee include a presentation from Holkham Estate's head of conservation Jake Fiennes on his new book named "Land Healer: How Farming Can Save Britain's Countryside" from 12.30pm on Thursday, followed at 1pm by a discussion on subsidy policy change with Defra advisor David Sillett.