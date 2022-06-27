Royal Norfolk Show set for special Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen

Norfolk’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are still under way, with a major tribute planned for the county's flagship summer event this week.

More than 1,000 children will be taking part in a special Royal Salute at the Royal Norfolk Show, which begins at the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday, June 29.

Sponsored by renewable energy company Equinor, it also features a 60-piece orchestra, a 100-strong adult choir, samba band, scouts and guides and the African Choir of Norfolk.

Performances will take place at 5.20pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday.

Deputy headteach, Laura Knight, leads the Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School rehearsals for the Royal Salute - Credit: Denise Bradley

They'll begin with Kwa Heri, sung by the African Choir of Norfolk, a Swahili song from Kenya, where the young Princess Elizabeth learned of her father’s death and her accession in February 1952.

It will be followed by a A Life Filled With Grace, a specially-composed Song for the Commonwealth, performed by the joint choirs.

After a specially-commissioned fanfare by young Norfolk composer Christopher Brooke, the audience will be invited to sing the National Anthem.

Businesses are also backing a range of other events throughout the rest of the Jubilee year and beyond in Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception at Sandringham on February 5 - Credit: Joe GIddens/PA

James Bagge, chair of Norfolk’s Platinum Jubilee organising committee, said: “These organisations will support our activity across the rest of the year, providing opportunities for over a thousand schoolchildren to sing at the Royal Norfolk Show next week as part of A Royal Salute, enabling thousands of people to take part in the inaugural Platinum Jubilee Norfolk Challenge Awards, and creating several permanent Platinum Jubilee walking and cycling trails."

One of the first businesses to sign up to support all aspects of the Norfolk committee’s activity was specialist insurance broker Adrian Flux.

David Flux, Adrian Flux senior partner, said: "We are proud to be the senior sponsor for our county's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the country comes together to mark Her Majesty the Queen's 70-year reign."

Energy company Equinor wanted to engage with young people as part of their contribution, so have chosen to support the Royal Salute.

“Having operated our Norfolk wind farms – Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farms – for over a decade, Equinor is thrilled to support the Royal Norfolk Show and the young people from school choirs and orchestras across Norfolk who are participating in this important and vibrant event”, said Kari Hege Mørk, project manager, Norfolk Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Extensions, Equinor.







