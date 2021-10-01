Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure wants you to have your say on expansion plans

Published: 12:50 PM October 1, 2021

Titan the T-rex will be visiting towns across East Anglia - Credit: Roarr!

A popular tourist attraction in Norfolk is to hold a consultation event to allow members of the public to have their say on the park's expansion plans.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, has outlined plans to create a new themed area within its existing 85-acre attraction.

Members of the site's development team will be available to answer questions at the event which is set to be held at the prehistoric theme park on Thursday, September 30, from 2pm to 7pm.

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure Picture : Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The much-loved attraction has previously announced plans to expand by introducing outdoor rides and a 10-metre volcano ride.

Residents which live nearby have expressed concerns about the park's intentions to expand the attraction because of noise pollution close to their back gardens.

The project team will be submitting a full planning application at the beginning of December along with an Environmental Statement.