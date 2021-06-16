Residents call to 'work together' on dinosaur park's new rides plan
Families living next to a dinosaur theme park have criticised plans to expand the attraction by placing an erupting volcano metres from their back gardens.
The 85-acre park announced last Thursday that it was planning to expand into its existing deer safari space adding new rides and attractions.
It says it is working with residents to allay fears over possible noise pollution.
But Kate Symonds, who runs the Round the Woods glamping site, said she is concerned about the increased noise from a new volcano and rides.
She said: "We have managed, through the council, to get some things changed and the things they've managed to change have been easy wins for them, which have improved things.
"All they need to do is just turn the volume down which is something everyone agrees is louder than it needs to be.
"So to see that the plans are to use the field closest to our property and put a whole bunch of rides on it, including an erupting volcano, sounds pretty worrying."
She added: "We're not against them, people have a fun day out and it's great, but I think they're just after profit before considering other people. We want to work together."
David Harrod, who also lives on Morton Lane, said his trees are being earmarked to direct noise into.
He said: "They've used some of mine and my neighbours trees for their noise abatement area and also in their announcement they say the area is of low ecological value.
"It is actually pristine land for amphibians and reptiles, and there's also wet land down there."
Adam Goymour, park director, said plans were still in early stages and added that two consultation evenings would be held before plans are submitted to Broadland Council.
“Recently we have been talking to two local neighbours to the park about noise," he said.
"The park has been around since the mid-1980s, before the high majority of current residents occupied their homes on the adjacent road behind the park.
“We are also committed to investing in our park for the long term future of our crew and to ensure that our visitors have a park they can enjoy every time they visit - not least supporting the visitor attractions economy and providing jobs for local people.
"These plans are our most exciting yet but at the moment we are very much in listening mode and will be consulting with those who would like to speak to us.”
He added that a noise consultant was working on the project to ensure guidelines were met.