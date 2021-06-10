Family attraction bids to expand, with rides and a volcano

Video

Published: 12:10 PM June 10, 2021

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade has announced expansion plans, which would include children's rides and a volcano feature. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

One of Norfolk's best-loved attractions could be set to expand, with plans for outdoor rides and a huge volcano.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade will be submitting an environmental scoping report to Broadland District Council for a planned expansion to the 85-acre park.

The family-owned business, which attracts visitors from across the UK, is proposing to expand its themed area into its existing deer safari space.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure attracts visitors from across the UK. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

It would mean that more attractions can be added for dinosaur fans to enjoy, including outdoor rides for children aged two to 11 and a 11-metre volcano feature.

Adam Goymour, park director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure said: “As a family we have always invested in the park, making improvements and adding value so our customers can enjoy everything we have to offer.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park director Adam Goymour. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“Over the park’s history we have added Norfolk’s largest and award-winning indoor play area, Dippy’s splash zone, new rides and even a fossil dig to improve our visitor experience; and most recently Predator High Ropes, an indoor picnic area and our newly-opened Dippy’s Theatre.

"We are constantly striving to make this one of the UK’s and Norfolk’s best-loved dinosaur-themed attractions and these plans to increase our visitor offering are our most exciting yet.”

Dippy the dinosaur and his friends pictured recently with David Ribi, for the park's Easter event. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

The land, which is surrounded by trees, is next to its dinosaur trail through the woods and it has been chosen because of its low ecological value and it avoids intrusion into the park’s natural habitats and woodlands.

Committed to reducing its environmental impact, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has invested in renewable technologies across the park, including ground source heating, solar panels and a new digital visitor app to reduce paper use.

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Goymour added: “We have always been committed to reducing our carbon footprint, which is very important to us, and these technologies work alongside park management policies and our recycling initiatives to reduce the environmental costs of running Roarr!"

Following a period of public consultation, an application will be submitted to the Council in the winter with planning approvals expected in April next year.

Book tickets to visit at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk