Published: 5:30 AM April 29, 2021

A Norfolk holiday firm has today been announced as the official sponsor of this year’s Norfolk Day spectacular.

Originally an inaugural sponsor three years ago, Richardson’s is returning to shout about all that is great in our county.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the event takes place every year on July 27 – which this year falls on a Tuesday.

Local individuals, communities, businesses, attractions, and organisations are being encouraged to get involved on the day and in the run-up to it.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, stands next to the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Greg Munford, chief executive, explained why he wanted Richardson’s to return as the event's sponsor.

He said: “Following on from the events of the past year, it is time to raise the Norfolk Day flag once again and more so than ever.

“We want to be part of everything that is great and wonderful about our county and we feel that Norfolk Day is a fabulous concept which we are pleased to be a big part of during its fourth year.”

When the idea for Norfolk Day was first announced in 2018, Richardson’s became a joint headline sponsor. In that time, it has undergone a £1.3m investment at its Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, introduced a new 200-space car park, created a new plaza, and injected £10m into transforming the former Seacroft holiday park.

Mr Munford said: “We want to celebrate our resorts, boating holidays, day boats, and our family entertainment centre.

“And while we are still thinking about things we want to do for Norfolk Day, we have ideas in the pipeline which includes making sure there is a real party atmosphere.

“Everybody who lives in this location has learned more about their local environment than ever before. So now is the time to get exploring and learn even more - and we want to support that.

“By sponsoring Norfolk Day, we are championing the people and the place where we work, rest, and play.”

Melia Yassin with her Norfolk Day Flag. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Robert Richardson founded the business now known as Richardson’s over 70 years ago in Norfolk. Beginning with just one hire boat, his story of success spans the length of the country, including in Norfolk.