Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

It's become a highlight in the county’s calendar and this year there is more reason than ever to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Now in its fourth year, the day, which this year falls on Tuesday, July 27, has become a chance to celebrate everything that's wonderful and unique about Nelson’s magnificent county. And to celebrate that with people close to you.

From a stunning coastline with endless skies to the magical countryside, the Broads, and some of the world's quirkiest attractions, Norfolk is a one-of-a-kind place to live in and explore.

David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Eastern Daily Press and Evening News editor David Powles said: “We are very excited to see the return of Norfolk Day this year.

“The event has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2018, and we are looking forward to building on its success. After a difficult year, we are all really proud to call Norfolk home more so than ever before.

You may also want to watch:

"We know there are thousands of people out there who feel the same way as us and we look forward to celebrating with you all. We really want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved, from families and friends to entire communities.

Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Norfolk Day 2021 will provide the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves of what we've missed and what it is we love so much about this county.

"As always, the day is what our community makes of it and we've seen some fantastic ideas and events in recent years, from the Norfolk Day 10k, through to coffee and cake meet ups.

“Let’s make Norfolk Day 2021 a year to remember!”

This year’s Norfolk Day will take place on Tuesday, July 27, but people are also being encouraged to celebrate with friends and family the weekend before.

READ MORE: #NorfolkDay hashtag tops UK trending topics after launch

Backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk, the initiative provides an opportunity to shout and cheer about this fantastic place we live in today.

Individuals and communities, businesses, attractions and organisations are encouraged to put their thinking caps on and come up with ways they can celebrate their pride and passion for Norfolk.

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

This could be as simple as a family having a picnic in their local park, a restaurant having a Norfolk-themed menu, or a village hosting a socially distanced street party involving residents and local businesses.

All industry sectors are encouraged to get involved, whether it is agriculture, heritage, tourism, food, arts, sport, or technology. Norfolk Day aims to celebrate the many success stories they create.

One event has already been organised.

Thetford Running Events is hosting a Norfolk Day 2021 Virtual 5k and 10k, which will take place during the weekend of July 24 and 25.

The event can be completed any time over the weekend and, at the same time, will raise money for the charity Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing. Individuals are being urged to sign-up to walk or run and to celebrate all that is wonderful about the county.

Melanie Sturman has announced a virtual Norfolk Day 5k and 10k event - Credit: Melanie Sturman

Organiser Melanie Sturman, 50, of Rowan Close, Thetford, said: “Norfolk Day is always one of the year's highlights for me.

"I was born in Norfolk and as a county, it has a lot to offer; Some of the best beaches, a beautiful city, some wonderful nature reserves, fabulous walks, and very friendly people.

“Having a day to celebrate our county is a unique way of showing off our county to the best and getting people involved.”

Jake Humphrey on Norfolk Day. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Day has previously attracted big-name stars such as Jake Humphrey and Stephen Fry.

Details of events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online, and via social media in the run-up to the day.

• To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk, or visit the #NorfolkDay group on Facebook.

• To find out more about Thetford Running Events Virtual 5k and 10k visit the website thetfordrunning.co.uk.

• Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county include bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners, and more. Visit the website www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store/ for more details.

Melia Yassin with her Norfolk Day flag - Credit: Nick Butcher



