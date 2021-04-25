Published: 6:30 AM April 25, 2021

For Norfolk Day to be the success that we know it can be, we need YOU!

We are urging individuals, community groups, attractions, organisations, and businesses to think about how they might get involved.

Now in its fourth year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever before and no doubt there will be many exciting and wonderful events and initiatives taking place in the run-up to the big day.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 27, Norfolk Day is backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk and provides an opportunity to shout and cheer about this fantastic place where we live. People could also consider hosting an event over the weekend before.

Here are just a few ideas to get you started...

PLAN A PICNIC

Would you be prepared to host something in the community in which you live? It could be a picnic in the local park or perhaps a socially distanced street party. Local town and village Facebook groups are a great way to help spread the word and it doesn’t take long to put up a bit of bunting and make some sandwiches. In 2018, the London Tavern in Attleborough held a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Pictured is Theo Gilmour and Pippa Derrick from Green Cottage Vegetables - Credit: Sonya Duncan TELL A SCHOOL

Perhaps you could encourage your child's school to get involved? We would love to see schools undertaking Norfolk-themed projects in the lead-up to the day itself. Maybe pupils could recreate the Norfolk flag out of recycled material, or draw pictures of their favourite Norfolk landmark? SHOW SOME COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Community groups are so often the glue that holds our towns and villages together. We would urge community groups to think of ways they can celebrate Norfolk Day. Could you hold an event that helps you shout about the work you do to make Norfolk the county we all love? It could be something for people of all ages, or families. Residents of Fleggburgh, Clippesby and Billockby gathered at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. - Credit: Nick Butcher GET DOWN YOUR LOCAL

Local pubs and eateries can get involved too. Maybe they could create a special Norfolk Day drink or snack? Perhaps staff could dress up in yellow and black or as one of Norfolk’s most famous people from history? North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfolk Day at the Blue Lion pub. - Credit: Ian Burt CELEBRATE IN STYLE

Several of our many venues have hosted events as part of the Norfolk Day celebrations in the past and we'd love to have many more again this year. It could be a night of music, dance, performance, or maybe some kind of exhibition? If this last year has taught us anything, it’s that so many things can be done virtually too. Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson - Credit: Archant SHARE THOSE OFFERS

For businesses, Norfolk Day not only offers the chance to get in the spirit and get involved but also showcase what you do so well. Are there special offers you could run just for Norfolk Day? What about themes, such as a Norfolk-inspired menu or promotions on Norfolk-related products? Norfolk Day offers the perfect opportunity to host some sort of special event. HAVE AN ADVENTURE

Is there any better place to explore with loved ones than Norfolk? Safe, friendly, and so many things to do and see on the doorstep. Visit somewhere new in the county that you’ve never heard of or been to before - either on your own, with a friend, or the family.

GRAB YOUR TRAINERS Are you part of a sports team? We already know that Norwich City is truly the best football club in the land but could your team hold a special Norfolk Day match? Participants run more than 1000 miles for Norfolk Day. Picture: Melanie Sturman - Credit: Archant WRITE IT DOWN

Start a blog or do some writing about Norfolk. Put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard!) and share all the things you love about the county and ask others to join in. PICK UP A BOOK

Read a book by a Norfolk author, or one which is set in Norfolk, to show your appreciation of our wonderful literature. Anna Sewell was born in Great Yarmouth and is best known for her novel Black Beauty. Philip Pullman was born in Norwich and his popular fantasy series, His Dark Materials, feature several references to East Anglia, Norwich, and the fens. Great Yarmouth's Anna Sewell House on Church Plain - Dated 17th March 1982 - Photograph C1779 GIVE SOMETHING BACK

Why not make a donation to one of your favourite Norfolk charities or offer to do some volunteering work? It doesn’t have to be a regular commitment if you’re short on time. Why not take part in a beach clean? Or get involved in conservation. The Norfolk Wildlife Trust has lots of suggestions on its website. Norfolk Wildlife Trust ambassador, children's TV presenter Jess French, and vice president, John Snape support Norfolk Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch: