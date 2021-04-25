11 things you can do to celebrate Norfolk Day 2021
- Credit: ANTONY KELLY
For Norfolk Day to be the success that we know it can be, we need YOU!
We are urging individuals, community groups, attractions, organisations, and businesses to think about how they might get involved.
Now in its fourth year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever before and no doubt there will be many exciting and wonderful events and initiatives taking place in the run-up to the big day.
Taking place on Tuesday, July 27, Norfolk Day is backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk and provides an opportunity to shout and cheer about this fantastic place where we live. People could also consider hosting an event over the weekend before.
Here are just a few ideas to get you started...
- PLAN A PICNIC
Would you be prepared to host something in the community in which you live? It could be a picnic in the local park or perhaps a socially distanced street party. Local town and village Facebook groups are a great way to help spread the word and it doesn’t take long to put up a bit of bunting and make some sandwiches.
- TELL A SCHOOL
Perhaps you could encourage your child's school to get involved? We would love to see schools undertaking Norfolk-themed projects in the lead-up to the day itself. Maybe pupils could recreate the Norfolk flag out of recycled material, or draw pictures of their favourite Norfolk landmark?
- SHOW SOME COMMUNITY SPIRIT
Community groups are so often the glue that holds our towns and villages together. We would urge community groups to think of ways they can celebrate Norfolk Day. Could you hold an event that helps you shout about the work you do to make Norfolk the county we all love? It could be something for people of all ages, or families.
- GET DOWN YOUR LOCAL
Local pubs and eateries can get involved too. Maybe they could create a special Norfolk Day drink or snack? Perhaps staff could dress up in yellow and black or as one of Norfolk’s most famous people from history?
- CELEBRATE IN STYLE
Several of our many venues have hosted events as part of the Norfolk Day celebrations in the past and we'd love to have many more again this year. It could be a night of music, dance, performance, or maybe some kind of exhibition? If this last year has taught us anything, it’s that so many things can be done virtually too.
- SHARE THOSE OFFERS
For businesses, Norfolk Day not only offers the chance to get in the spirit and get involved but also showcase what you do so well. Are there special offers you could run just for Norfolk Day? What about themes, such as a Norfolk-inspired menu or promotions on Norfolk-related products? Norfolk Day offers the perfect opportunity to host some sort of special event.
- HAVE AN ADVENTURE
Is there any better place to explore with loved ones than Norfolk? Safe, friendly, and so many things to do and see on the doorstep. Visit somewhere new in the county that you’ve never heard of or been to before - either on your own, with a friend, or the family.
GRAB YOUR TRAINERS
- Are you part of a sports team? We already know that Norwich City is truly the best football club in the land but could your team hold a special Norfolk Day match?
- WRITE IT DOWN
Start a blog or do some writing about Norfolk. Put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard!) and share all the things you love about the county and ask others to join in.
- PICK UP A BOOK
Read a book by a Norfolk author, or one which is set in Norfolk, to show your appreciation of our wonderful literature. Anna Sewell was born in Great Yarmouth and is best known for her novel Black Beauty. Philip Pullman was born in Norwich and his popular fantasy series, His Dark Materials, feature several references to East Anglia, Norwich, and the fens.
- GIVE SOMETHING BACK
Why not make a donation to one of your favourite Norfolk charities or offer to do some volunteering work? It doesn’t have to be a regular commitment if you’re short on time. Why not take part in a beach clean? Or get involved in conservation. The Norfolk Wildlife Trust has lots of suggestions on its website.
You may also want to watch:
- If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group.
Most Read
- 1 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 3 5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021
- 4 Helicopter rides and Polo tickets: Who has been donating to Norfolk MPs?
- 5 £6.5m farm and seven-bedroom house bought by local firm, accounts show
- 6 Bid for 54 new homes gets go-ahead
- 7 Photographer captures gull's ambush on Norwich peregrine
- 8 Doggy paddle! New outdoor swimming pool for dogs opens
- 9 Driver 'rammed' two police cars before level crossing crash
- 10 Farm's new butchery sparked local demand - and a lockdown career change