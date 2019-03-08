Search

Villagers' shock at Filby police car collision

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 May 2019

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents were shocked after three police vehicles crashed in the middle of their quiet village.

Villagers living on the A1064 Main Road in Filby were brought out of their homes by the sound of screeching tyres and smashing metal at around 10am on Thursday morning, May 16, when the cars collided during a training exercise.

It is understood that a black unmarked vehicle crashed into the back of one of two marked vehicles.

Two male officers sustained minor injuries and had to be cut free from their vehicle, before being taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston "for further assessment and care."

The road has since reopened and Norfolk Constabulary say they will launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Local resident Jason Abel said that, when he first saw the police cars, it looked like officers had pulled someone over.

"It wasn't a big smash or at high speed," said Mr Abel. "It was a quick screech and a bang and I thought it was just a shunt - but then everybody else turned up.

"It all happens here," he added. "Last year we had a van go into the pond. Speeding is a big problem, especially in the early hours when people are going to work they get up to 60 or 70 miles an hour."

Fellow resident Philip Scott said a bang prompted him to go outside and see if anyone needed help or use of a phone.

"They (police) told me it was an exercise and it looked as if it was for a serious event because the police were armed," he said.

"Obviously it went slightly wrong but I do think it is important that the emergency services fully train for events. I'm sure there will be a lot of learning from this."

Filby Parish Council clerk David Balls, who lives nearby on Church Lane, said he could not recall there being any serious accidents on the village's main road in the past.

He said: "These days we have a community speedwatch team in the village and, when they come to our parish meetings, they always say we need flashing speed awareness signs.

"The problem is, when I make enquiries with Highways England, they say there are no recorded major accidents on this road whatsoever.

"On a 30mph road there really shouldn't be serious accidents, but clearly these are a very different set of circumstances."

