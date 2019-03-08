Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man hears 'quick screech and bang' as two are seriously injured in three car crash during police exercise

PUBLISHED: 14:05 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 16 May 2019

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk Constabulary will launch an investigation after three police cars crashed during a training exercise.

Inspector Jonathan Chapman at the scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYInspector Jonathan Chapman at the scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two marked police cars and one unmarked vehicle were involved in the collision, which happened on the A1064 Main Road at Filby about 10am on Thursday morning.

The road was closed for three hours and two police officers were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after suffering serious but not life threatening injuries.

Speaking at the scene, Insp Jonathan Chapman from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said there would be an investigation into what went wrong.

Insp Chapman said: "It is crucial to the role that they get experience of real life environments and that is what we were doing today to give them that training.

"They would have been moving within the speed limit.

"They would have been cognisant of speed restrictions and road safety.

"The officers would have implemented tactics and as a result of that a collision has occurred."

He said there would have been two people in each vehicle.

"Training in the public arena is something we would seek to achieve because it creates real environments for our officers," Insp Chapman added.

"The frequency of it depends on what we are doing at the time.

"It is not something we are doing all the time. It can be on occasions that it warrants it.

"We will conduct an investigation into what has happened as there would be with any other collision, and quite rightly so."

People living in Main Road, Filby, were brought out of their homes by the screech of brakes and smash of cars.

Jason Abel said it looked to him as if the police had stopped someone or something had gone wrong.

It is understood the unmarked black vehicle crashed into the back of one of the marked vehicles.

"It wasn't a big smash or at high speed. It was a quick screech and a bang. I thought it was just a shunt. Then everybody else turned up.

"It all happens here, last year we got a van in the pond.

The collision happened on a straight stretch of road just after a bend.

"Speeding is a big problem, especially in the early hours when people are going to work they get up to 60/70 miles an hour."

Related articles

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are seriously injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Boost to new homes in a Norfolk village thanks to the NDR

Pictured left to right; Louise Thomson, sales manager, Mark Cotes, managing director, Matthew Ward, land director, Cllr Judy Leggett  chair of Broadland District Council, Trevor Bowden, site manager. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists