Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

PUBLISHED: 13:32 16 May 2019

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two officers had to be cut free from their vehicle following a crash involving three police cars.

The police vehicles were taking part in a training exercise when the crash happened on the A1064 Main Road at Filby about 10am this morning (Thursday, May 16).

The driver and the passenger in one of the cars suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston "for further assessment and care."

However, the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The crash - which closed the busy Norfolk road - is understood to have happened near to Grange Farm Close in Filby.

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The road remains closed between Ormesby Lane and Pound Lane as police investigations continue at the scene, and motorists are advised to "find alternative routes," as local diversions are in place.

No civilians were involved in the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The A1064 at Filby is currently closed due to a road traffic collision involving three police cars taking part in a training exercise.

"Local diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes."

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were called to the crash scene at Filby about 10.16am this morning.

A brigade spokesman said: "Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended an RTC.

"Crews released two casualties using hydraulic rescue equipment and made the scene safe."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a vehicle from East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the A1064 near Filby shortly after 10am this morning (May 16) following reports of three police vehicles involved in a road traffic collision.

"Two persons were transported by road ambulance to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care."

