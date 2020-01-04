Search

Advanced search

Video

'They were a lovely family' - Street in shock after man found dead in house

PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 04 January 2020

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

A small cul-de-sac community is in shock after a man's body was found in a house and a woman was seriously injured.

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseA body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

The body was found in a semi-detached property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich, close to Aylsham Road, on Friday, January 3 after police were called at 6.43pm.

Officers had been called to the house following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries and she was taken to hospital for treatment, where she is in a stable condition.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and the house, which is one of 17 on the small cul-de-sac off Woodcock Road, is cordoned off while a police officer remains at the scene.

It is understood the couple were in their 50s, had a daughter in her 20s and a young grandchild, according to neighbours.

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseA body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "They were a lovely, quiet family. Whenever we saw each other we would say hello. We are all in shock. We are like family down here. It is a very quiet street."

She said the couple's daughter would visit regularly with her young child and the family would be seen together going out shopping.

The neighbour, who has lived on Gateley Gardens for six years, said a lot of the residents on the street were older and the couple involved in the police incident had lived there longer than she had.

She added: "I cannot say anything bad about them. It is really sad. We are all upset. It is a real tragedy."

Another neighbour believed the woman who was injured was a carer.

The support worker said: "It is usually very quiet here because it is secluded."

She first became aware of the incident while sitting in her living room with her 17-year-old daughter at about 6pm.

The woman said: "My daughter said she heard noises. I said it was definitely a woman's scream. Then I saw blue lights. I left home for work at 6.50pm after the police had put up a cordon."

Another neighbour said approximately five police cars, an ambulance and two forensic vehicles were called out.

A statement from Norfolk police said the incident was believed to be 'self-contained', with no suspected third party involvement.

It added that enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Future of former sports club unclear after decade of inaction

The former site of Pinebanks sports centre in Thorpe, Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Buy this former war-time radio station converted into a Grand Designs style home

This old wireless station, transformed into a stunning home, is now for sale. Pic: Sowerbys.

‘It is going to create mayhem’ - Headteacher’s fears over parking permit changes

Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Canaries left-back seals Germany loan return

Philip Heise's only appearance for City came in the League Cup at Crawley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists