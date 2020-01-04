Video

'They were a lovely family' - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020.

A small cul-de-sac community is in shock after a man's body was found in a house and a woman was seriously injured.

The body was found in a semi-detached property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich, close to Aylsham Road, on Friday, January 3 after police were called at 6.43pm.

Officers had been called to the house following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries and she was taken to hospital for treatment, where she is in a stable condition.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and the house, which is one of 17 on the small cul-de-sac off Woodcock Road, is cordoned off while a police officer remains at the scene.

It is understood the couple were in their 50s, had a daughter in her 20s and a young grandchild, according to neighbours.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "They were a lovely, quiet family. Whenever we saw each other we would say hello. We are all in shock. We are like family down here. It is a very quiet street."

She said the couple's daughter would visit regularly with her young child and the family would be seen together going out shopping.

The neighbour, who has lived on Gateley Gardens for six years, said a lot of the residents on the street were older and the couple involved in the police incident had lived there longer than she had.

She added: "I cannot say anything bad about them. It is really sad. We are all upset. It is a real tragedy."

Another neighbour believed the woman who was injured was a carer.

The support worker said: "It is usually very quiet here because it is secluded."

She first became aware of the incident while sitting in her living room with her 17-year-old daughter at about 6pm.

The woman said: "My daughter said she heard noises. I said it was definitely a woman's scream. Then I saw blue lights. I left home for work at 6.50pm after the police had put up a cordon."

Another neighbour said approximately five police cars, an ambulance and two forensic vehicles were called out.

A statement from Norfolk police said the incident was believed to be 'self-contained', with no suspected third party involvement.

It added that enquiries are ongoing.