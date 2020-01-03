Body found by police in Norwich

The body of a man has been found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich. Credit: Google Archant

The body of a man has been found by police in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The body was found at an address in Gateley Gardens on Friday after police were called at 6.43pm.

Officers had been called following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

Officers found the body of the man on entering the property.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A statement from Norfolk police said the incident was believed to be 'self-contained', with no suspected third party involvement.

It added that enquiries are ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.