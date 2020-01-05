Search

Police leave cul-de-sac house where man's body was found and woman was seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 07:55 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 05 January 2020

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

Police officers have left the scene of a house where a man's body was found and a woman was seriously injured.

The body was found in a semi-detached property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich, off Woodcock Road, on Friday, January 3 after police were called to the small cul-de-sac at 6.43pm.

A police cordon was put up around the scene and an officer remained outside the house until noon on Saturday, January 4 when the cordon was lifted, according to Inspector Chris Tomkins from Norfolk Police.

Officers had been called to the house following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries and she was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by paramedics for treatment, where she is in a stable condition.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A statement from Norfolk Police said the incident was believed to be 'self-contained', with no suspected third party involvement.

It is understood the couple were in their 50s, had a daughter in her 20s and a young grandchild, according to neighbours.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "They were a lovely, quiet family. Whenever we saw each other we would say hello. We are all in shock. We are like family down here. It is a very quiet street."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and air ambulance were called to Gatelely Gardens shortly before 7pm.

They said one patient was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesman added that two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle responded to another incident involving a man in Gateley Gardens shortly before 7.30pm.

Norfolk Police enquiries are ongoing.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

