'It is a nightmare' - Residents blame on-street parking problems on new permits

PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 21 January 2020

Cars lining up the side of Caernarvon Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Cars lining up the side of Caernarvon Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Sophie Wyllie

Homeowners on a terraced street have branded parking a nightmare after permits were introduced on surrounding streets.

Residents on Caernarvon Road, Norwich, off Earlham Road, raised the concerns after the Norwich City Council permits were brought in on Cardiff Road, Havelock Road, Denbigh Road, Milford Road, Swansea Road, Wellington Road, College Road, Recreation Road, Earlham Road and The Avenues from January 6.

Two separate consultations were carried out by the council last year on the plans for the Golden Triangle's Welsh Streets and it was decided to leave Caernarvon Road out of the permit scheme based on the majority of its residents rejecting the idea.

A 72-year-old man from Caernarvon Road described the parking situation on the road since permits were introduced as terrible.

He said: "It is a nightmare since the council has done it. We never had a problem with parking before. The permits have really cocked the area up. It is ridiculous."

The long-term resident added workmen visiting the street struggled to come and go and he also felt for the staff at The Parkside School on College Road, Avenue Junior School on Milford Road and Recreation Road Infant School who park on the surrounding streets.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'It is going to create mayhem' - Headteacher's fears over parking permit changes



Sarah Cullum said: "There was never a need for the permits because the issue of parking is in the evenings."

Nurse Rachel Doktor said: "It definitely seems harder to find a space now."

Another woman said cars parked on the street were "chocablock" and resident Renee Barclay described the parking problems as a nuisance.

Property developer Alastair Gourlay, 54, from Christchurch Road off Earlham Road, said more people were parking on the road after the permits were brought in and traffic got fairly chaotic close to the Earlham Road junction during school drop off and pick up times.

Views on College Road and Recreation Road were mixed with some residents saying the permits were "worth every penny" by allowing residents to park outside their homes and reducing traffic gridlock while others thought they did not fix the problem of evening and weekend parking.

A city council spokesman said: "We will consider introducing permit parking to an area only where there is evidence that residents feel strongly about it and when the majority of people who respond to our consultation state their preference in favour. We will also offer our expert view. Residents on Caernarvon Road felt differently to the officer recommendation and their wishes were respected, however, we made it clear we would check again to see if this position has changed, which we will do ahead of a meeting to review the situation is held in March."

