Parking permits to be rolled out across the city

Cars parked on College Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More parking permits will be introduced to Norwich streets in the new year.

As of January 6 parking permits will be available to residents on Cardiff Road, Havelock Road and part of Earlham Road, Denbigh Road, College Road and Recreation Road from the junction of Avenue Road to the junction with Earlham Road and Avenue Road between Recreation Road and Christchurch Road, in Norwich in the Golden Triangle's Welsh Streets area.

The permits will be in force from 8am-6.30pm Monday to Saturday and cost £25,000 to be put in place by Norwich City Council.

A decision to extend the permit parking was agreed by the council's highways agency committee in March 2019.

According to a committee report the recommendation to extend permit parking was a finely balanced one.

At the same meeting, committee members agreed to reconsult residents and non-residents after 543 households were not included in the original agreed permit extension plan.

The consultation related to people on Caernarvon Road, Denbigh Road, Earlham Road up to the Christchurch Road junction, Milford Road and Swansea Road.

According to council documents the consultation, which had a 38pc response rate, was done to "ensure that everyone was aware that individual streets would not be left out as this would result in unacceptable parking pressures being placed on individual streets".

Caernarvon Road was removed from the permit scheme after the majority of households and residents opposed the idea.

Parents raised concerns they would be prevented from picking up and dropping off their children by car at the Peapod Nursery and Avenues Junior School on Milford Road.

There will be some short stay parking places put near the nursery and schools in the area which have limited on-site parking would have access to permits.

The report added: "It is recommended that amendments are made to cater for business premises within the extended zone by providing some short stay parking outside business premises.

"These would be on Milford Road, Havelock Road and Swansea Road and initially would be advertised as potentially spaces limited to between one and four hours parking."