Search

Advanced search

Parking permits to be rolled out across the city

PUBLISHED: 14:55 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 24 December 2019

Cars parked on College Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cars parked on College Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More parking permits will be introduced to Norwich streets in the new year.

As of January 6 parking permits will be available to residents on Cardiff Road, Havelock Road and part of Earlham Road, Denbigh Road, College Road and Recreation Road from the junction of Avenue Road to the junction with Earlham Road and Avenue Road between Recreation Road and Christchurch Road, in Norwich in the Golden Triangle's Welsh Streets area.

The permits will be in force from 8am-6.30pm Monday to Saturday and cost £25,000 to be put in place by Norwich City Council.

A decision to extend the permit parking was agreed by the council's highways agency committee in March 2019.

According to a committee report the recommendation to extend permit parking was a finely balanced one.

At the same meeting, committee members agreed to reconsult residents and non-residents after 543 households were not included in the original agreed permit extension plan.

You may also want to watch:

The consultation related to people on Caernarvon Road, Denbigh Road, Earlham Road up to the Christchurch Road junction, Milford Road and Swansea Road.

According to council documents the consultation, which had a 38pc response rate, was done to "ensure that everyone was aware that individual streets would not be left out as this would result in unacceptable parking pressures being placed on individual streets".

Caernarvon Road was removed from the permit scheme after the majority of households and residents opposed the idea.

Parents raised concerns they would be prevented from picking up and dropping off their children by car at the Peapod Nursery and Avenues Junior School on Milford Road.

There will be some short stay parking places put near the nursery and schools in the area which have limited on-site parking would have access to permits.

The report added: "It is recommended that amendments are made to cater for business premises within the extended zone by providing some short stay parking outside business premises.

"These would be on Milford Road, Havelock Road and Swansea Road and initially would be advertised as potentially spaces limited to between one and four hours parking."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Woman in 80s among victims of flasher in white van

Police are investigating after a woman in her 80s was flashed by a man in a white van. Picture: James Bass

McDonalds urged to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers

McDonalds has said it will look into a suggestion by a Great Yarmouth borough councillor to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers to prevent littering. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was just heartbreaking’ - deli window smashed by vandals

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

‘I was dead inside’ - what Christmas is like for victims of domestic abuse

Victims of domestic abuse in Norfolk share their stories of suffering during Christmas. Pictured is a film by Norwich domestic abuse charity Leeway. Picture: Leeway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists