'It is going to create mayhem' - Headteacher's fears over parking permit changes

PUBLISHED: 09:12 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 04 January 2020

Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

The headteacher of a complex needs school has warned new parking permits on a Victorian terraced street will create mayhem for staff, visitors and school transport.

From January 6 the majority of College Road, Recreation Road, Earlham Road and the Avenues in Norwich's Golden Triangle, will be subject to new parking restrictions after Norwich City Council's highways agency committee voted on the changes.

Only residents with parking permits will be able to park on these streets, as well as surrounding roads, from 8am-6.30pm Monday to Saturday after a strong demand for permit parking from residents, according to Green Party city councillor Denise Carlo.

Bob Holderness, headteacher of the Parkside School, which backs onto College Road and Recreation Road, said he was concerned about the impact on staff and visiting professionals as there was limited parking on the school site.

He was also worried the lack of roadside parking would create safety issues during morning and afternoon drop-off for the 40 minibuses and taxis used to transport children from across Norfolk.

Mr Holderness said: "The permit parking is going to impact hugely on the school. It is going to create mayhem on College Road.

"It is critical that minibuses can pull-up on the road. Someone is going to get hurt.

"The retention of complex needs staff is critical. We will struggle to attract people if they cannot park."

The school, which teaches 165 pupils aged 7-17, has 105 staff and attracts visiting professionals including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists.

It has 33 on-site spaces, around 25 staff car share and Mr Holderness said the school encouraged staff to walk or cycle.

Mrs Carlo said: "The College Road and Recreation Road sections include a mix of short stay parking along three of the boundaries of Parkside School and Recreation Road School which will be available to teachers visiting the schools, Earlham shops and anyone else. The two schools also share an off-road car park at the sports centre on Recreation Road.

"The city council has developed a scheme which tries to balance the needs of residents, the schools and local businesses. This has been difficult due to the narrow terraced streets, the mix of housing, schools, shops and other community facilities and the demand for parking."

