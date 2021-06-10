News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 16 Norfolk sites 'regularly at risk of flooding'

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:11 AM June 10, 2021   
A car makes its way through the flood at Dambrigg near New Buckenham yesterday <28/1/21>. Picture: D

The Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance has identified 16 places in Norfolk which are prone to regular flooding. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A long-suffering village, a Broadside street and part of one of the county's busiest roads have been listed among 16 flooding hot-spots identified by a council's new task force.

The Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance (NSFA), set up this year in response to severe flooding over the Christmas period, highlighted them as places where work to mitigate flooding risk will be carried out.

The 16 sites are Burnham Market and North and South Creake, Cranworth, Gayton, Burgh Road and Beccles Road in Gorleston, Newport Road and Yarmouth Road in Hemsby, Ferry Road in Horning, Kenninghall, the A140 at Long Stratton, Mattishall, Necton, the A143 at Redenhall, Norwich Road in Strumpshaw, Tunstead, the A1101 at Welney Wash, Watton and Saham Toney and Yaxham.

Each site will see either Norfolk County Council or Anglian Water deliver "an outline, costed solution that will form the basis of any future funding bids".

It comes as the NSFA launched a new number for people to call in flooding situations, which it says will provide "a single point of contact making the reporting of flooding quicker and easier".

NSFA chair Lord Richard Dannatt said: "For those who want to alert others and report a flood, the process of finding the right agency could be slow and frustrating, wasting valuable time. This new initiative makes reporting a flood faster and easier, allowing residents to get on with protecting their families and property.

Norfolk County Council's Armed Forces Community Covenant first anniversary event at County Hall. Ric

Lord Richard Dannatt is the chair of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance (NSFA). - Credit: Archant

"The introduction of this number is the result of the work of the NSFA over the past few months, and is the first step in the Alliance’s programme of work to address the risks of flooding in Norfolk and will make dealing with flooding in our county simpler and easier."

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor added: "Last winter saw heavy rainfall and flooding across our county. People affected were trying to report flooding and get some help with some residents using phone numbers 15 years old or more.

"That can’t happen again. In an emergency we need to be able to know where people need help and make it easier for them to report incidences of flooding."

• In the event of flooding, call 0344 800 8013 to report it. Always call 999 if there is a potential risk to life.

Flooding
Norfolk

