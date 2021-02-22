Basements flooded and road shut after highest rainfall for 100 years

Published: 2:18 PM February 22, 2021

Basements have flooded and a road remains closed in a north Norfolk village which has seen some of highest rainfall levels for a century.

Anglian Water have got special permits from the Environment Agency to tackle the problems in Burnham Market, where flooding of the River Burn, the Goose Beck stream and "extremely high" groundwater levels have inundated the sewer network.

And Church Walk, part of the B1155 and the main way into the village from the west, remains closed after a problem with passing vehicles sending waves of flood waters into people's gardens.

Burnham Market has faced flooding after heavy rain and high water table levels. - Credit: Tim Roberts

Tim Roberts, owner of No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in Market Place, said the Goose Beck - which runs through the centre of the village and includes a ford across the main road but is usually dry - was running at "high capacity".

He said: "The biggest problem is the basements - everyone whose got one is flooded, and everyone's pumping out their basements, which is impacting on the amount of water on the road."

Nina Plumbe, who lives in the village, said: "It's a fairly desperate situation really. It's looking exactly the same in spite of all the pumping. I think they've hit a brick wall."

But an Anglian Water spokesman said things were improving.

Burnham Market has faced flooding after heavy rain and high water table levels. - Credit: Tim Roberts

The spokesman said: "The issues have been caused by flooding of the River Burn and extremely high groundwater levels - highest rainfall in the area for December and January for 100 years.

A view of flooding in Ringstead Road, Burnham Market, which is next to Church Walk/B1155 closed by police. Photo taken on February 9 after the snowfalls of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Nina Plumbe

"This excess water has inundated the sewer network, causing the issue’s we’ve been seeing, rather than there being a specific problem with the network itself.

"Originally we had tankers in the area and now we have two over pumps running which are taking some if this excess water away.

"These are temporary permits, granted by the Environment Agency which allow us to pump flood water away into nearby rivers and streams. These are called Local Enforcement Position statements and are only granted if they meet certain environmental criteria."

The spokesman said the county council's highways department was working with the drainage authority on some land drainage options in the area.

An Environment Agency flood warning remains in place for the River Burn between South Creake and Burnham Market.