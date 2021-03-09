New flood alliance warns of heavy rainfall to come

Published: 4:18 PM March 9, 2021

Norfolk peer Lord Dannatt is a member of the House of Lords Select Committee on the Rural Economy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The chairman of a new alliance tasked with fighting flooding across the region has warned people to be mindful of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Following the disastrous floods that hit the county over the Christmas period, the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance was formed.

The alliance will re-shape the way the county prepares itself for future instances of flooding and look to make improvements to infrastructure to limit the impact it has on communities.

And with a yellow weather warning in place for heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, Lord Richard Dannant, the alliance's chairman, has urged people to be on alert and plan their actions accordingly.

He said: "On Monday, the Meterological Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds, effective from 9pm on Wednesday evening.

"With this weather front we might expect more heavy rainfall, high winds and the potential for flooding.

"I would therefore expect that the emergency services are monitoring the conditions and remain prepared to respond to whatever might happen over the next few days, but everybody needs to know how to get the help they might need."

The new alliance consists of a considerable number of organisations, who will each hone their various expertise to best address the issue going forward.

This includes representatives county, district and parish councils, along with the Environment Agency and Anglian Water.

Its first meeting was chaired by Lord Dannatt on Thursday, February 11.

He added: "Over the coming months, we will be looking at all the plans across the county to improve our response to inland and counstal floods which, with climate change, will become more frequent in the years ahead.

"Much needs to be done to meet the expectation of people across Norfolk to ensure that our homes and are livelihoods are safe from the threat of flooding and that the necessary statutory agencies have simple, clear and effective plans in place that can be easily communicated and understood."

And Lord Dannatt encouraged anybody who wishes to express views or suggestions on the region's flood response to contact their local council, which will feed directly into the alliance.