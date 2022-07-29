News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Red Arrows pictured flying over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:16 PM July 29, 2022
The Red Arrows fly over Norfolk ahead of their performance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

The Red Arrows pictured flying over Norfolk - Credit: Gary Dent

A lucky few were able to catch a glimpse of the world-famous Red Arrows as they soared over parts of Norfolk.

They performed a display over RAF Marham as part of the base's Families Day on Thursday, July 28.

Although the display was held in private, it could be seen from outside the base.

The Red Arrows entered Norfolk just before 4pm near King's Lynn after arriving from RAF Scampton, before flying to Marham for the display.

The Red Arrows performed a special show for families at RAF Marham.

The Red Arrows performed a special show for families at RAF Marham. - Credit: Gary Dent

The Red Arrows fly over Norfolk ahead of their performance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

The Red Arrows pictured flying over Norfolk - Credit: Gary Dent

The Red Arrows then returned to RAF Scampton before performing a flypast over the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. 

The Red Arrows will next be in Norfolk on Wednesday, August 17, for the Cromer Carnival

