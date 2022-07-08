News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When you could see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this summer

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:46 AM July 8, 2022
The Red Arrows during the 2018 Haven Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows are set to be visible over Norfolk skies this summer - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows are expected to soar through Norfolk's skies once again this summer.

Visitors to the Cromer Carnival Display will be treated to a show from the popular RAF team which takes place on Wednesday, August 17.

The Red Arrows should be spotted over Cromer at about 12.30pm as they gear up to perform another show-stopping display.

But that might not be your only chance to see the Red Arrows in Norfolk as the team often use Norwich Airport as a base for the Clacton Airshow.

The Red Arrows lined up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows lined up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

While this has not yet been confirmed for this year's display, which takes place on Thursday, August 25, and Friday, August 26, it could offer another opportunity to see them in action.

Last year's flight path took the jets across other areas of Norfolk including Long Stratton, Great Snoring, and Burnham Thorpe.

The Red Arrows will also be part of the Folkestone Air Display which takes place on Thursday, August 21, and could fly over Norfolk on their way to perform at the airshow.

In 2021, the Red Arrows flew over Shipdham and Long Stratton as part of the Scampton to Biggin Hill transit.

